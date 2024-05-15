Auburn Is Pushing For Top 2026 Recruits
Auburn coaches are on the road securing official visits for the class of 2025, and it's not the only recruiting the Tigers are doing.
In today's modern recruiting, every FBS coaching staff must continually look toward the future recruiting classes. That means the 2026 recruiting class is squarely in the cross hairs as well. Here are a few 2026 recruits Auburn would love to sign
With Columbus, Ga. being on the border of Alabama and Georgia, it's roughly 50 minutes from the Auburn campus. One of the top prospects in Columbus South plays for Carver High School, all-around athlete Tristian Givens.
The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound player is rare because he could be a pure pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver, or flex tight end. Givens is open to his future position. Anyone who watches Givens' HUDL film will see his many gifts.
Visiting Carvers' Tuesday spring practice, Givens let it be known that Auburn is definitely recruiting him and the Tigers did extend an offer on April 11. Many other programs are as well. Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, UCF, Vanderbilt, California, and Georgia Tech are a few of Givens' other offers. Remember this young man as he will be one of the most highly recruited 2026 players from Alabama or Georgia.
Additionally, Carver is full of young talent. The 2026 and 2027 classes possess several players Auburn could make a run at. Auburn is also not backing down from recruiting prospects committed elsewhere, even in the 2026 class.
Florida State holds a commitment from Darryon Williams, a burner from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither. He could play on either side of the football in college but projects as a wide receiver. He's the type of playmaker that will likely attract more than 30 scholarship offers.
Auburn is now one of Williams' opportunities to attend college for free. It's good to see Hugh Freeze and the Tigers make the offer this early to gain more traction with a top prospect like Williams.
Sticking with the state of Florida, a quarterback to know would be Michael Clayton. He will be playing for Sanford (Fla.) Seminole after transferring from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound signal-caller is familiar with Auburn after taking an unofficial visit to the Plains earlier this spring.
There are good reasons for Auburn's interest. Even before starting a high school game, anyone watching Clayton pass the football would know he possesses a big arm, a natural release, and steady demeanor fit for playing quarterback.
Clayton's recruitment is starting to heat up. He has offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Illinois, Miami, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Purdue, and USF among others. Look for Clayton's offer list to grow with the May evaluation period currently ongoing. With that in mind, Auburn is already making inroads with him by hosting Clayton and that should bode well down the line.