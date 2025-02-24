Auburn Once Again Unanimous Top Team in AP Poll
The Auburn Tigers are once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. They hold all 60 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. They’re also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll but only received 28 of a possible 30. No. 2 Duke received both of the other top votes.
Auburn picked up two wins at home last week: one against John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks and the other against rival Georgia.
The Razorbacks took the Tigers down to the wire, with Auburn getting away with a 67-60 win. Head coach Bruce Pearl had expressed concern that Arkansas would show up for the game, and his gut was correct. Four Arkansas players put up double-digit points. Solid nights by Johni Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson held the Tigers hold off their SEC counterpart.
Last time Auburn met Georgia on the hardwood, Auburn narrowly escaped with a 70-68 win. Georgia missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer. This time around, Auburn took them down by double-digits, 82-70.
Auburn remains the top team in the NET Rankings with a 14-2 record against Quad 1 teams. According to the NET website, they have four upcoming Quad 1 games: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M and top rival Alabama.
Projections for Auburn in bracketology, have unsurprisingly not budged. According to ESPN, they would still be the top seed in the Tournament if it started today, and they would start off in the South Region (Atlanta) in Lexington, Ky.
Auburn is once against at home for another game on Wednesday. They’ll face off against now-unranked Ole Miss. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN 2.