2027 LB Talks Auburn Offer, Interest in Tigers

Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers have been busy this offseason as they attempt to solidify the future of Golesh’s tenure with Auburn. They have been working to recruit players from the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes over the past week, and three-star Blake Betton has the opportunity to be the first linebacker committed to the Tigers’ 2027 class.

Betton, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, is currently rated as the 37th-best linebacker in his class as well as the second-best player in his home state of Minnesota. The Tigers offered Betton on Thursday, and Auburn Tigers on SI recently caught up with him to discuss his offer and his recruitment.

“Coach (Brad) Wilson called me and talked through everything that’s happening at Auburn, the new staff, and what they are building,” Betton said. “He did a lot of research on me and really likes my film and the way I play. He thinks I’d be a great fit with what they are trying to do there.”

The three-star has drawn offers from top schools across the country, including many northern programs like Michigan and Penn State, the latter of which represents his predicted landing spot. Alex Golesh is seemingly looking to sway the Northerner down to the South.

“[Auburn’s offer] was a little surprising,” Betton admitted, “as I’ve not been in contact with Auburn prior to the call. I’m not sure [where Auburn is on my board] as it’s very new and I’m just learning about Auburn.”

This wrinkle complicates things for Betton, who is still weighing his options as the offers continue to roll in.

“I’d say I’m taking a measured approach and not rushing into anything at this point,” Betton said. “We are taking a bunch of spring practice visits and will learn a lot more about how these coaches coach up their guys.

“That’s what’s most interesting to me - is this a Coach I’d run through a wall for? How do they motivate? What’s the education/degree look like? What is the culture/brotherhood like? I need to understand how they develop their guys, where I fit in their defensive scheme and how many LBs are they taking.”

The Tigers, led by standout names like Xavier Atkins and Demarcus Riddick, have become a paragon of linebacker talent in recent years, so Betton could develop under them when he gets to Auburn, provided they are not scooped up in the NFL Draft before then.

Betton, who said he models his game after Fred Warner and Kyle Hamilton, will be a big pickup for any team that is able to land him. We asked him if there was anything he wanted known about his game, and he said this:

I’ve grown up with my dad being a HC, and he’s my HC, so I’ve been around football my entire life,” he said. “I’m a film junkie and have a high football IQ and that definitely gives me an edge to read and react faster than most. Also, I’m very athletic, extremely versatile and tackle really well.”

Betton, who has much time left in his recruitment, would be the first linebacker acquisition of an Auburn 2027 recruiting class that currently boasts just two commits: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor.