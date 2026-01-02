Auburn Sees Veteran WR Declare for NFL Draft

Though it seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse for the Auburn Tigers’ receiving core in the wake of the departure of Cam Coleman, Alex Golesh and company will now be hard-pressed to find a wide receiver with the departure of Eric Singleton, Jr.

Singleton was the top wide receiver in the portal just one year ago as he transferred from Georgia Tech. He played just one year at Auburn.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Throughout his 2025 campaign with the Tigers, Singleton put up 58 receptions for 534 total yards and three touchdowns, his worst in a season of his career. At Georgia Tech, Singleton managed over 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across two years.

Singleton’s departure leaves Auburn’s wide receiver room looking similar to its quarterback room: that is, totally barren. Amidst the departures of Cam Coleman, Sam Turner, Cam’Ron King, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Horatio Fields, Singleton’s choice to declare leaves Auburn’s once-strong receiving core as nearly a wasteland.

The good news for Tiger fans is that Alex Golesh, Auburn’s new head coach after the failure that was Hugh Freeze’s tenure, is quite the recruiter. In fact, he’s already landed four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese and three-star DeShawn Spencer, who will almost certainly get playing time in 2026 if the transfer portal does not favor the Tigers.

Speaking of the transfer portal, there are a few targets that Auburn has become popular picks for, though perhaps none as much as Keshaun Singleton, who was Golesh’s best receiver at USF last year. If Byrum Brown, Golesh’s quarterback at USF, lands in Auburn, it’s likely Singleton will follow.

With over 30 departures between the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, Alex Golesh is set to be a busy man when the portal opens in just a few short hours. The Tigers are missing pieces in many places, but Singleton’s departure forces the wide receiver room to be an even higher priority than before.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI