Auburn Tennis Continues to Skyrocket National Polls
AUBURN, Ala. – For the first time since 2017, Auburn women’s tennis has reached No. 4 in the nation, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association released on Thursday. The ranking ties the highest rank by the ITA in program history.
Auburn defeated its first ranked opponent of the season, No. 11 USC, in Los Angeles on Jan. 25 to punch a ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. The team then recorded its highest ranked win since 2007 by shutting out then-No. 3 Oklahoma State at home by a 4-0 score.
At ITA Indoors, the Tigers took down two of the most storied programs in women’s tennis. Auburn defeated Stanford, ranked No. 4 at the time, in the opening round of the event 4-1 and beat No. 8 North Carolina by the same score two days later.
The Tigers hold an impressive 11-1 overall record, with the lone loss coming to No. 1 Georgia, heading into conference play on Sunday.
In the individual rankings that were also released by the ITA on Thursday, DJ Bennett remained ranked the second-best singles player in the country. Freshman Merna Refaat moved up to No. 17 in the singles rankings, while Angella Okuotyi was tabbed No. 57 and Ava Esposito became ranked for the first time in her career at No. 116.
In Thursday’s doubles rankings, Bennett and Ava Hrastar appeared at No. 20 while Okutoyi and Refaat were ranked No. 69.
The No. 4 Tigers will open Southeastern Conference play at home on Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center against Florida where admission will be free for fans. Live video and live scoring of the match will be available online at AuburnTigers.com.