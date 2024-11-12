Auburn Tigers Basketball Lands Top-50 2025 Recruit Commitment
The Auburn Tigers added a second commitment to their 2025 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon.
Kaden Magwood, a four-star combo guard, joins four-star combo guard Simon Walker in Pearl’s latest haul.
Magwood, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Charlotte, N.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers this afternoon.
According to 247Sports, the Overtime Elite prospect is the No. 44 player nationally, the No. 7 combo guard and the No. 1 player from the state of North Carolina in this year’s cycle.
247Sports has Magwood ranked the highest of the four major recruiting services. On3, which has Magwood listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 116 player nationally, is the lowest service on Magwood.
Magwood selected Pearl and the Tigers over Alabama, Illinois, Louisville, N.C. State, Ole Miss and Villanova. His top three choices before deciding on Auburn included N.C. State and Ole Miss.
Magwood took his official visit to Auburn on Sept. 28 and received an offer from the program two days later. Before that, he had never been to Auburn or met Bruce Pearl. Good impressions must have been made all around during that visit.
The commitment, which happened on Tuesday, followed less than two months later.
The way Pearl uses guards at Auburn plays a role in landing the commitment of Magwood, who likes what he sees from current guards playing for the Tigers.
"I’m a scoring guard," Magwood told AuburnSports. "Watching Tahaad Pettiford get downhill, score and also pass, and also Denver (Jones) doing the same thing. I really could see myself in that position.”
The scouts are confident in Magwood’s potential and believe in his ability to be one of the best guards in the class.
“Magwood is one of the most naturally talented bucket-getting guards in the national class,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein said in his scouting report on Magwood. “He's a tough shot-maker who is capable of getting his shot off whenever he wants and yet still posted incredibly efficient splits of 53/52/80, while scoring almost 23 points per game, during the recent 3SSB season.”
With the addition of Magwood, Auburn’s recruiting class improves from No. 77 nationally to No. 34 according to 247Sports.