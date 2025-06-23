Auburn Tigers Land 2 on Baseball America's Freshman All-American Team
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Tigers freshmen standouts Chase Fralick and Chris Rembert have been named First Team Freshman All-America by Baseball America.
The duo already became the 21st and 22nd Freshman All-Americans in program history this postseason. Rembert earned first-team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and second-team honors from Perfect Game.
Fralick earned a first-team nod from Perfect Game. It marks the seventh season in program history in which the Tigers have had multiple Freshman All-Americans, including the second time since 2008.
Fralick, who also earned Second Team All-Southeast Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, finished his freshman season ranked third on the team in average (.335) and was one of two true freshmen to earn All-Southeast Region recognition.
He started in 58 of 61 games, including 48 starts behind the plate, and totaled 71 hits, 17 doubles, four home runs, and 41 RBI while reaching base at a .426 clip. One of three Auburn players to earn SEC All-Freshman Team honors, Fralick upped his average to .343 in 29 league games, and all 17 SEC wins came with him behind the plate. He caught a team-high eight base stealers and turned in a .991 fielding percentage at the position.
Rembert, who reports to Cary, N.C. for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp later this week, ranked second on the team with a .344 average and .467 on-base percentage. He totaled 49 runs, 72 hits, 14 doubles, 10 homers, and 46 RBI while turning in a .981 fielding percentage in 155 total chances at second base and right field.
In conference play, he upped his average to .376, good for third in the league, and led the way with a .485 on-base percentage to go along with 28 runs, 41 hits, eight doubles, six homers, and 22 RBI in SEC action. Along with being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, he became Auburn’s first true freshman to earn first or second team All-SEC honors since Hunter Morris in 2008.