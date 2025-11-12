Auburn Tigers Softball Inks Top 10 Recruiting Class
AUBURN, Ala. – Wednesday marked the signing of the 2026 Auburn Tigers softball class, the first group fully recruited by co-head coaches Chris and Kate Malveaux, and the Tigers celebrated with a nationally ranked squad that featured numerous all-state and all-American athletes from across the country.
According to Softball America’s recruiting rankings, Auburn softball secured six four-star signees, landing the overall No. 8 ranked signing class in the country. The six signees will join Auburn next fall ahead of the 2027 season.
“This is our first true recruiting class here at Auburn,” said co-head coach Kate Malveaux. “It’s one that hits our style of play on the head: gritty and in your face with a good mix of athleticism, physicality, discipline and sheer competitiveness. We could not be more excited to welcome each of them to the Auburn Family!”
All six members of the 2026 signing class are ranked as one of the top 15 recruits from their respective state with five ranking inside the top 10. The group has combined for four All-America selections, three All-State honors, six major yearly awards and have competed and won championships at the state and national levels.
Auburn’s 2026 class features infielder/pitcher Leah Byrd, outfielders Bella Maria and Cece Springfield, infielder Payton Valentine, catcher Taylor Surratt and pitcher Camryn Winiarski.
LEAH BYRD
Hometown: Acworth, Georgia
High School: North Cobb High School
Club Team: Athletics Gold Tamborra 08
Position: Infield/Pitcher
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the No. 13 overall recruit from the state of Georgia by Softball America … also tabbed the No. 21 overall pitcher of the 2026 class by the publication … a first team all-state honoree … Cobb County Pitcher of the Year … a three-time all-region first team honoree … a two-time all-country first team selection … has earned Cobb County Player of the Week honors twice in her career … while competing with Athletics Gold Tamborra, finished runner up at both PGF and IDT tournaments in 2023 … won the Scenic City Top 25 championship … finished in the top 10 at the 2025 PGF Tournament … her older sister, Lauren, plays collegiate softball at Queens University in Charlotte
Chris Malveaux on Byrd: “When looking for outright competitors, there is no need to look much further than Leah Byrd. She wants to win and isn’t afraid of putting in the work to do so. Look for her to make a strong impact on the dirt as well as in the circle. She makes her presence known on the field and in the locker room with her teammates. She's not afraid to pull people along with her with her in her journey to win. With her competitive spirit, Leah is also a driven student who is looking to pursue a career in the medical field. She understands what it takes to be a true student-athlete. She comes from a family of hard workers and will look to play a vital role in the future of Auburn softball.”
BELLA MARIA
Hometown: Barnegat, New Jersey
High School: Donovan Catholic High School
Club Team: Intensity BOD 18U National
Position: Outfield
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Rank the top recruit from the state of New Jersey by Softball America … also tabbed the No. 20 overall outfielder in the class by the publication … tabbed the No. 8 overall recruit of the 2026 class by both Extra Innings Softball and Line Drive Media … first team all-state selection … earned first team All-Shore Conference honors … 2024 Donovan Catholic Offensive MVP … 2025 Donovan Catholic Defensive MVP … NFCA First Team All-Region honoree … enters her final season at Donovan Catholic with a .514 career batting average and a 1.367 career OPS … added 147 career hits and 124 career runs scored … led Intensity BOD 18U National in batting average and other key stats over the last four seasons … currently holds a .900 batting average for the fall club season … also is a sprinter on the track team for the winter season … multi-time member of the Principal’s Honors Roll at Donovan Catholic … also part of the Mental Health for Athletes club and the Head Start club
Chris Malveaux on Maria: “High energy and constant work ethic is a huge asset to strong programs, and Bella Maria definitely knows how to bring that to the table. The New Jersey native is no stranger to toughness and grit as she'll fit in incredibly well with the Auburn community. She can roam the outfield with the best of them, bringing good wheels and a strong arm with her. She has the potential for a big-time power bat and presents a base-stealing threat. Best of all, she always puts team first, and she comes from an incredible family of team players.”
CECE SPRINGFIELD
Hometown: Smyrna, Georgia
High School: Whitefield Academy
Club Team: Georgia Impact (Taylor)
Position: Outfield
Bat/Throw: Left/Left
Highlights: Ranked the No. 10 recruit from the state of Georgia and the No. 9 overall outfielder nationally, according to Softball America … ranked the No. 27 overall recruit and No. 2 overall outfielder by Extra Innings Softball … over her three varsity seasons, holds a .617 career batting average, 1.383 career slugging percentage and a .694 on-base percentage … totaled 92 hits, 18 doubles, 21 triples, 18 home runs, 93 runs scored and 71 RBI at Whitefield Academy … elected team captain for four consecutive seasons … a three-time Region Offensive Player of the Year … a three-time winner of most valuable player at Whitefield Academy … a two-time all-county selection … a three-time all-region first team honoree … earned all-state second team honors in 2024 … PGF All-American … Boombah All-American … Extra Innings All-American … also competes on Whitefield Academy’s basketball team … is a member of the National Art Society and National Honor Society … father, Mike Springfield, competed on the Auburn’s men’s basketball team from 1994-96
Chris Malveaux on Springfield: “Cece is Auburn through and through as a true legacy as both of her parents are Auburn alumni. She has grown up loving Auburn and understands what this amazing place is all about! She is a feisty competitor and brings a healthy left-handed bat to the lineup. Cece knows how to win and knows what it's like to be a team leader. She is well respected by her teammates and will be a huge piece in the growth of the Auburn softball program. Look for her to make her presence known in the outfield defensively.”
TAYLOR SURRATT
Hometown: Indian Trail, North Carolina
High School: Union Academy Charter School
Club Team: Georgia Impact (Taylor)
Position: Catcher
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the No. 4 overall recruit from the state of North Carolina by Softball America … ranked the No. 14 catcher of the 2026 class by the publication … 2025 Greater Charlotte Catcher of the Year … a two-time state champion at Union Academy … held a .570 batting average and a .987 fielding percentage behind the dish … competes with Georgia Impact and holds a .989 fielding percentage on the club level … invited to join the National Honors Society … her brother, Caleb, played golf at the University of Tennessee and is now playing professionally through LIV GOLF
Kate Malveaux on Surratt: “Catchers are a different breed. To be great, they have to be selfless leaders who are obsessed with their craft, putting the needs of everyone else first while having the game sense and smarts to impact the game every single pitch. Taylor Surratt is that kind of catcher. A true grinder with a pure hose behind the dish, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who will outwork her. She’s no stranger to competition and playing on big stages, and the moment doesn’t get too big for her. She comes in with so many tangible and intangible tools that make our staff incredibly excited to work with in the years to come. She leads by example with a quiet confidence, but don’t let that fool you – she packs a punch in her own right, making her the right fit to wear the Orange and Blue.”
PEYTON VALENTINE
Hometown: College Station, Texas
High School: A&M Consolidated High School
Club Team: Impact Gold 18U (Jackson)
Position: Infield
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the No. 8 overall recruit from the state of Texas by Softball America … also is tabbed No. 21 overall infielder in the 2026 class by the publication … ranked the No. 22 overall recruit in the country by Line Drive Media … last season at A&M Consolidated High School, batted for a .453 average with 27 hits and 12 home runs … held a .461 average as a sophomore with 47 hits and 10 home runs … named 174-A First Team All-District honoree … selected 17-5A Defensive Player of the Year … earned 17-5 Academic All-District honors … is a two-time USA Softball High Performance Program Top Performer on the club softball scene … won a PGF National Championship with Impact Gold … her club stats include a .314 average with 27 hits and 10 home runs … her brother, Chase, is in the San Diego Padres’ Minor League system
Kate Malveaux on Valentine: “PV is the embodiment of all that Auburn softball is. A gritty competitor that plays with a chip, Peyton understands the amount of time, effort and commitment to her craft that are required to be exceptionally uncommon. She is exactly that: exceptionally uncommon. She plays big, bringing a dynamic combination of speed and pop on offense and smooth yet fierce aggressiveness on defense. Her attention to detail and knowledge of the game set her apart, and her presence on the field raises the temperature in the room in the best, most infectious way. A tone setter, a playmaker and a chaos creator, PV is our style of play personified, and we cannot wait to see what she’ll do here on the Plains.”
CAMRYN WINIARSKI
Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia
High School: Manchester High School
Club Team: Unity Johnson 18U
Position: Pitcher
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Virginia, according to Softball America … tabbed the No. 28 overall pitcher in the country by the publication … struck out 116 and earned four wins behind a 1.89 ERA in her most recent season at Manchester … two-time all-region honoree … earned all-metro honorable mentions … 2021 USA All-American
Kate Malveaux on Winiarski: “Cam is a versatile piece of this 2026 class. A right-handed pitcher with a knack for changing speeds, we look to her to add some diversity to our pitching staff to keep the best hitters in the country on their toes. Not only does she pitch, but she also can swing it for power. It brings a really cool element to her game, which could ultimately give us even more options with lineups in the years to come. With a bubbly, vivacious personality, Cam will bring joy to all she does on and off the field, but when she steps between the lines, she thrives on competitiveness that drives her. We can’t wait to compete with her. We are thrilled that Cam chose Auburn – welcome home!”