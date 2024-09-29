Auburn Tigers Stock Report - Who's Up, Who's Down after 27-21 Loss to Oklahoma
The Auburn Tigers fell to No. 21 Oklahoma 27-21 on Saturday. They dropped to 2-3 with all three losses coming on home field.
Some members of the Tigers helped put the team in a position to win. Others hurt their chances and ultimately did them in.
It’s time to check in on the stocks. Here’s the breakdown of which players improved their stock on Saturday and which players have plenty to work on before next Saturday.
Stock Risers
Cam Coleman, WR
After dealing with injuries over the last few weeks, Coleman made the most of his opportunities against Oklahoma. Coleman only caught three passes, tied for third-most on the team, but led the Tigers in receiving yards with 82. The true freshman did drop a pass in the first half but played a solid game other than that.
Demarcus Riddick, LB
Another true freshman had a standout performance for the Tigers - this time at linebacker. Riddick finished the game with six total tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry. Riddick showed that he belonged on the field and earned the respect of his older teammates such as Eugene Asante.
Jarquez Hunter, RB
Despite Oklahoma’s front seven doing everything it could to contain him, Hunter made the most of each carry he had. On 17 attempts, Hunter rushed for 97 yards. Additionally, Hunter caught two passes for 21 yards.
Stock Fallers
Payton Thorne, QB
Thorne put together one of the most solid outings he has had in an Auburn uniform against Oklahoma. Unfortunately, he undid it all with one mistake. Auburn had a lead in the fourth quarter and simply had to run the clock. Thorne threw a pass that ended up being returned for a 63-yard touchdown by Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis.
Towns McGough, K
McGough had two field goal opportunities and failed to capitalize on both. One was from 51 yards, a more understandable miss. The other was from 27 yards, a kick that should be easily makeable for McGough.
Hugh Freeze, HC
The head coach is ultimately responsible for every loss, and Freeze knows it. Clock management issues and allowing Thorne to throw the ball when running out the clock should have been the main objective that made the difference.
What’s Next?
After five straight home games out of the gate, Auburn hits the road for the first time this season, heading over to Athens for a showdown with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ABC and ESPN+.