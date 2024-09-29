Excellent Defensive Effort Rings Hollow for Auburn Linebacker Eugene Asante
Auburn dropped another close game, this time falling 27-21 to the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners at home inside Jordan-Hare Stadium despite dominating in most statistical categories.
The Tigers limited Oklahoma to just 291 yards of total offense, but despite the solid effort on the defensive side of the ball, anything short of winning the game is not enough for linebacker Eugene Asante.
“That’s the grunt of it,” Asante said on the importance of Auburn needing to learn to win. “In the big moments, execute.”
The Tigers will feel the sting of this loss but Asante plans on being vocal in helping them regain their focus heading into another tough SEC game next week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Asante had four tackles with a tackle for loss against the Sooners on Saturday night.
“It’s tough because you’ve got guys that really care about football and the biggest thing to them is not turning on each other,” Asante said. “Allowing guys to understand that we need to execute, and I know it’s frustrating, but ultimately in the moment, execute and make those plays. I have to be more vocal and lead by example. I’m going to be doing that from here on out.”
Auburn had to play some freshman on the defensive side of the ball and Asante was proud of the way his young teammates carried themselves. True freshman Demarcus Riddick led the team with six tackles and chipped in a sack.
“I’m so proud of my teammates and how they performed,” Asante said. “I saw Demarcus Riddick, he’s in our position room, flying around and making so many plays. As a freshman going out there, it’s a nerve wracking thing. Jay Crawford and all the guys. Malik Blocton, Kaleb Harris doing such great things as freshmen.”
Auburn dominated the Sooners in every aspect but the one that counted. Young players stepped up big on both sides of the ball and got valuable experience. But in the end, as Asante said, it rung hollow on Saturday night as the Tigers once again dropped a winnable game at home.
They finished their run of five-consecutive home games 2-3 after losing to the Sooners.
Auburn hits the road for the first time next week, heading to Sanford Stadium for a matchup with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ABC and ESPN+.