Auburn Tigers Three Keys to Victory Over Oklahoma Sooners
The Auburn Tigers are looking to get back on track after dropping their SEC opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks at home last week.
Auburn will aim to pick up their first conference win when they face the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Oklahoma is still searching for its first SEC win as well, falling 25-15 to the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers last week. This will be the Sooners’ first road game as an SEC team.
Here are three keys to an Auburn victory over Oklahoma.
Turn up the pressure on Michael Hawkins Jr.
Hawkins will be making the first start of his college career inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The true freshman taking over for Jackson Arnold mid-game against Tennessee last week.
Auburn’s front seven needs to take advantage of a struggling Oklahoma offensive line and get in the backfield as often as possible. Hawkins needs to be contained in the pocket and prevented from extending plays with his legs.
Take care of the football
This does not need to be said after how careless Auburn has been with the football in its last three outings.
Quarterback Payton Thorne needs to focus on delivering the ball to targets wearing blue jerseys instead of white ones. Turnovers have already cost Auburn two games against power conference opponents this season.
Oklahoma’s defense is the strength of the team and points will be hard enough to come by. Their defense has allowed on average just 14.8 points per game. There is no need to give them any freebies.
Exploit Oklahoma’s short-handed wide receiver unit
Oklahoma has four wide receivers out this week, and another is listed as doubtful. One of the receivers listed as out is their top receiver, Deion Burks.
Hawkins will have a harder time finding somewhere to go with the ball. This gives Auburn a chance to shut down the passing game.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. ABC and ESPN+ will carry the television broadcast.