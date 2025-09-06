Michigan vs. Oklahoma Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
Michigan and Oklahoma meet in Norman with two top-10 defenses colliding against quarterbacks in very different stages of their careers.
The Wolverines leaned heavily on Justice Haynes in their opener, pounding New Mexico for 159 rushing yards and three scores, while Bryce Underwood settled into his debut without being asked to push the ball vertically.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, looked unstoppable with John Mateer carving up Illinois State for nearly 400 yards through the air and a trio of touchdowns.
Both programs are built on defense, but the edges in the player prop market point more to offensive execution in key matchups than the scoreboard itself.
With points expected to come at a premium, finding value in individual stat lines could be the sharper angle for this heavyweight showdown.
Best Prop Bets for Michigan vs. Oklahoma
- Justice Haynes Over 68.5 Rushing Yards
- Bryce Underwood Under 191.5 Passing Yards
- Gabe Burkle Anytime Touchdown
Justice Haynes Over 68.5 Rushing Yards
Haynes’ Michigan debut was exactly what Sherrone Moore envisioned when he landed the Alabama transfer — 159 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. The Sooners’ defense gave up over 120 rushing yards in four of their five losses last season, and when opponents crossed that threshold, they were nearly automatic in dictating tempo. Oklahoma hasn’t fully solved that vulnerability, even if the Week 1 stat sheet looks clean against Illinois State, a program without the trench size to test them. Haynes is a volume back who can generate explosives, and if Michigan wants to shorten the game and shield Underwood from freshman mistakes on the road, his workload will clear any reasonable rushing total.
Bryce Underwood Under 191.5 Passing Yards
Underwood looked poised in his first outing, but the stat line — 251 yards on 31 attempts — underscores just how controlled the game plan was. Michigan simply didn’t ask him to challenge vertically, and that approach becomes even more likely against an Oklahoma secondary that allowed just 34 passing yards last week and ranks second nationally in yards per completion allowed. The Sooners’ defense under Venables thrives on confusing young quarterbacks, and the Wolverines’ offensive identity remains rooted in balance and physicality. I expect Underwood to be managed in this spot, with Michigan leaning on Haynes and the ground game rather than risking turnovers through the air.
Keontez Lewis Anytime Touchdown
Mateer spread the ball around to three different receivers in the opener, but Lewis was the clear alpha target, pulling in nine catches for 119 yards and two scores. Michigan’s defense gave up surprising success to New Mexico through the air, allowing a 43% success rate on designed dropbacks — unusually high against a Lobos offense that typically struggles to move the ball. The Wolverines’ corners are stingy against chunk plays, but Lewis’s role in the red zone and on possession routes makes him the most reliable scoring option in a game where touchdowns will be rare.
