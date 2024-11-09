Auburn Tigers' Top QB Recruit Visiting Ole Miss for Georgia Game
Auburn Tiger might not be too thrilled with the latest recruiting update. According to Inside the Rebels’ David Johnson, five-star quarterback Deuce Knight and Auburn commit is at Ole Miss today.
Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of Knight at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on the sidelines wearing an Ole Miss hoodie and with what appears to be an on-field credential.
Ole Miss is hosting No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.
The quarterback recruit has been committed to Auburn since Oct. 2 when he flipped from Notre Dame.
It’s important to note that Knight is from Mississippi. Lucedale, the city where is from, is about a four and half hour drive to Oxford. It’s on the south end of the state by the Gulf Coast while Ole Miss is up by the Stateline with Tennessee.
Knight is the No. 52 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the No. 6 quarterback and the second-best player from Mississippi according to 247Sports. With Jaxson Dart being a senior, Lane Kiffin is going to be looking for a successor at quarterback.
However, it should be noted that despite the success, Ole Miss doesn’t typically recruit well at least by their conference’s standards. While they’re 21st overall in the country, they’re 11th out of 16 among SEC programs.
So, that doesn’t seem like a good sign they guaranteed to flip Knight. However, with the way Auburn’s program has looked this year, it can lead fans to feel a little nervous.
The Tigers are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC, putting them third to last in the conference standings, ahead of Kentucky (1-6 SEC) and Mississippi State (0-5 SEC).
In what was supposed to be seen as a year where a big step forward was coming, that just hasn’t happened. So far, that hasn’t hurt Auburn’s recruiting. They have the fifth-best recruiting class in college football and the fourth-best in the SEC according to 247Sports. The only out-of-conference program that has a higher-ranked class is Ohio State.