Charles Barkley Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is
Auburn Tigers legend Charles Barkley likes to talk, often. After thriving on the Plains and in the pros, he's had a very successful second career as an outspoken NBA analyst.
However, this time, he placed his money where his mouth is. Barkley donated $1 million to the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The 11-time NBA All-Star wrote an op/ed for al.com to explain his reasoning.
Barkley sometimes likes to divulge a bit too much information. However in this case, he looked far beyond himself, choosing to give back to the state that helped him gain a great deal. Altruism still goes mostly unnoticed and under celebrated but Barkley seeks to help an entire state.
Room for Improvement
According to US News and Reports, Alabama sits 45th in education. While the state ranks 25th in preschool enrollment and 13th in high school graduation, that number plummets in college readiness (44th), math scores (46th), and reading (48th). 37.8 percent of the state is college educated. Instead of embracing the harmful jokes that paint Alabama in the most negative of light, Barkley wants change.
"I was lucky enough to make a living dribbling a basketball, but most people have to get real jobs,” wrote Barkley. There are so many jobs out there in healthcare, tech, manufacturing, aviation and a bunch more I haven’t begun to think about."
Community college offers a doorway to four-year opportunities and advanced degrees. In turn, the potential cycle of financial struggle could stop with you.
In an athletically blessed state like Alabama, pathways to college exist for many. However if sports aren’t your inclination, the two-year route will lead to better things.
"Community college is nothing to be ashamed of, it’s not a backup plan, it’s a launching pad to life-changing opportunity and I want to add the fuel to help the citizens of Alabama take off," Barkley concluded.
Bottom Line
Charles Barkley may not like your NBA team, but he wants the citizens of his home state to prosper. That translates to making drastic life improvements. In all honesty and candor, Alabama struggles in various aspects of society. Now, an Auburn alum gets a chance to help.
Barkley remembers where he came from. Even without the donation, that is noble. Success should never be promised but everyone deserves an opportunity to thrive regardless of circumstances.