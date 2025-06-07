Countdown to Auburn vs. Baylor - No. 83 Tyrone Goodson
We are 83 days away from the Auburn Tigers kicking off the 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. The game will kick off on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Though this trudge through days feels Sisyphean in effort, we are getting closer. The long night of the football offseason is dark and sightless. But hold fast, dear reader. There is light on the distant horizon.
An orange and blue daybreak awaits at the end of your strenuous expedition. And AuburnOnSI is here to guide you along your way. Follow on as we count down the days to kickoff by former Tigers’ jersey numbers. Coming in at number 83 is former receiver great, Tyrone Goodson.
Goodson joined Auburn in 1993 and redshirted his freshman year before becoming a four-year contributor for the Tigers. Goodson is revered as one of the best receivers in school history and was certainly one of the most productive players at his position, as he hauled in 35 receptions or more in each of his final three seasons.
Goodson happened to exist at Auburn during a fun time for the Tigers. Head coach Terry Bowden ran a wide-open system, focusing on play-action and vertical passing, which allowed quarterback Dameyune Craig (more on him later) to flourish. Goodson and fellow receiver Karsten Bailey were the beneficiaries.
Goodson is most recognized for his 1997 season, as one of Craig’s favorite targets. Goodson and Bailey formed a dynamic duo as Craig broke the single-season passing yards record for Auburn. The Tigers would earn their first Southeastern Conference Western Division crown, but fall short in the SEC championship to Peyton Manning and the Tennessee Volunteers. Goodson would have 60 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Goodson finished his career at Auburn with 136 career receptions, 2,283 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His marks in receptions and yards still rank fifth and second, respectively, in Auburn school history.