Key Tight End Shuns Transfer Portal, Sticks with Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers tight end Ryan Ghea announced via his X account today that he will be returning to The Plains for the 2026 season. Ghea is a rising sophomore and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ghea appeared in five games for Auburn as a true freshman, catching 2 passes for 20 yards. One catch game against Ball State, and the other came against Georgia. He also saw action against Missouri, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

As a recruit, Ghea was ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the country by ESPN. The other two major outlets were significantly lower on him, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 36 tight end and No. 75 player in Georgia, and Rivals ranking him No. 29 at his position and No. 76 in his state.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Regardless of ranking, Ghea was an incredibly productive player in high school at the 7A level in Georgia. Over his three seasons on varsity, Ghea racked up 53 receptions for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Ghea also has a good frame for the position, checking in at 6’5” and 261 pounds as a true freshman. Add that to his productive high school career, which included fairly significant time as an in-line blocker, and Ghea projects to be a plus player for the future at the position for new head coach Alex Golesh and tight ends coach Larry Scott.

In addition to his solid frame, Ghea is also a good athlete. He competed in track at the prep level and played both basketball and baseball in high school. His main weakness is holding up physically against SEC-level pass rushers in chip or seal situations, though that can improve with time.

However, after the recent performances by Auburn tight ends, the Auburn faithful will be more than happy with Ghea if all he can do is catch a football.

2025 was a disaster for the Tigers at the position, with both Maryland transfer Preston Howard and senior Brandon Frazier struggling immensely with drops for the majority of the season. Howard was especially maligned by the fanbase, though he has now re-entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start following the less-than-stellar performance.

Fellow rising sophomore tight end Hollis Davidson III also entered the transfer portal after not seeing the field in 2025, thanks to a late summer drug charge and subsequent suspension. As a result, Ghea clearly projects to be Auburn’s starting tight end in 2026, barring a starting-caliber portal addition by Golesh and staff.