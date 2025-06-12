ESPN Puts Auburn Tigers Below Duke, Iowa State, Others in Future Power Rankings
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers haven’t seen much success over the previous few seasons, having not been ranked since November of 2021. However, head coach Hugh Freeze is looking to right the ship after the program had 4 consecutive losing seasons.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg put together a list of future power rankings for the 2026 season, using coaching staffs, returning quarterbacks, future quarterbacks, and trench play among other assets, in an attempt to predict where each program will rank in two years.
They ranked Auburn No. 37 behind programs such as Duke, Colorado, Baylor, Georgia Tech, and Iowa State, among others. The Tigers placed 12th in the SEC.
Auburn got dinged for not having a returning quarterback, though many on the Plains may feel that’s addition by subtraction. However, Rittenberg doesn’t explain his reasoning for Auburn’s low ranking. He praises the work in the transfer portal, the upgrades at the lines of scrimmage, and the potential for stars on the roster.
“Auburn doesn't return any All-SEC players but could have several in 2025, especially with a loaded wide receiver group, as Singleton and Fields join talented sophomores Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons,” wrote Rittenberg on ESPN. “Chaplin earned honorable mention All-ACC honors at Virginia Tech, and Strader was among the MAC's top defensive backs. Faulk should be one of the SEC's top pass rushers this fall, and other returning linemen such as Wright and Wade could gain all-league recognition.”
The perception on the Plains is that Auburn football’s future is looking bright, with back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes coming in 2024 and 2025 under Freeze.
Auburn’s roster looks to be locked and loaded for the 2025 season, with the primary need for the Tigers being consistent quarterback play. Transfers Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels bring a veteran presence and game experience to the quarterback room, and freshman Deuce Knight, the five-star from Lucedale, Miss. brings hope for the future.
Another huge issue for Auburn last season was the number of sacks given up, a whopping 27. Some of that was on the quarterback, but transfers Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy bring more big men needed to anchor down the offensive line.
Rittenberg states the obvious on Freeze entering his third year, and it’s difficult to tell if he thinks the coaching staff is a positive or negative.
“Freeze understands the SEC better than most and recognizes that a winning record is needed, at minimum, in Year 3 with an upgraded roster,” wrote Rittenberg. “Auburn retained offensive and defensive coordinators Derrick Nix and DJ Durkin but has a new special teams chief in Chad Lunsford, the former Georgia Southern coach.”
Freeze has had the opportunity to change the trajectory of the program, and Rittenberg doesn’t have faith that he has. Expectations are considerably higher than 12th in the SEC heading into 2025. Power rankings won’t win or lose games in the fall, so it’s up to Freeze and his Auburn Tigers to change the narrative.