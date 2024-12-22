Eugene Asante Says Emotional Goodbye to Auburn Family as He Heads to NFL Draft
Even in the new landscape of college football, one which is being shaped and revolutionized by the NIL era, young players who are good enough still desperately want a route to the NFL.
Auburn Tigers outstanding linebacker Eugene Asante's road to the pro game has taken him from North Carolina to the Plains, and he took some time to thank everyone as he looks toward the NFL Draft.
"I can't thank you enough for what this family has done for me," Asante wrote in his message to Auburn across his social media accounts. "It was your belief in me that drove me day in and day out.
"To Coach Freeze, Coach Durkin and his staff, thank you for all that you did for me. You took a kid from the scout team and turned him into a team captain... and it was all from learning from your leadership which was on display daily.
"Lastly, to the Auburn Family.. I will forever be indebted to you and through all the diversity, setbacks, etc... I would choose you all over again."
Asante's path to the NFL has provided enough of a compelling backstory, and it's one that scouts are bound to take a keen interest come next April. Overcoming the adversity of family loss and almost giving up on his football dreams invariably charts well as teams look for high character individuals.
Putting players to the next level also helps programs sell potential new recruits on what can be achieved if they stay the course. For all of the on-field struggles of the Tigers at times this year, Freeze has done well to recruit players like Asante who really bought in, and consequently have carved out NFL type trajectories for themselves.
Despite their back-to-back losing seasons, producing pro level players can only help in the ongoing recruitment process for AU.
Running back Jarquez Hunter also penned a similar heartwarming farewell to the folks at Auburn that have helped him along the way.
Taking in the bigger picture, it's reassuring that the current Auburn staff are developing fine young men who are now well equipped for the future challenges they will face.