How Much Will College Football Rule Changes Impact Auburn?
There are two rule changes that will impact Auburn and every other college football program.
For the 2024 college football season, there will be a two-minute warning. There will also be helmet communication for one player on the field. Let's discuss each beginning with the two-minute warning.
First, it's an extra timeout. When a team is trailing late in a contest, that new two-minute warning rule could be the difference between winning and losing. Think about the number of college football games that will come down to the last few seconds.
Next, the additional time lapse provides coaches and players more time to discuss strategy. Changing a play call, as well as substituting new players into the lineup and formation packages being altered, will be possibilities.
As for the coaches using audio to communicate with a quarterback, that new way of communicating will help to alleviate the sign-stealing Michigan and many other teams would use. It's also a quicker way of sending the needed information to the players on the field.
Much like with the two-minute warning, a quarterback having a helmet to hear calls could be much faster during the final drive of the game. Look at it like this.
If Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne is driving the Tigers for the winning score during a road contest, the quicker the play call is provided to the quarterback the better. It might even be the reason the Tigers get one more play run before attempting a game-winning field goal.
College football will add two new rule changes that impact every college football program and both should be for the betterment of the game.