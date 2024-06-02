Auburn Is Making Moves With Top Football Recruits
A few recruiting notes coming out of Auburn’s big official visitor weekend, discussing in-state recruiting, and a key name from the 2026 recruiting class.
**The Tigers made a move with 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord. While committed to Ohio State, people close to the situation believe the Tigers are moving up the board for Offord. Oregon, Alabama, Florida and several other programs are not going to give up on signing Offord either, but it’s Auburn that is the biggest threat to Ohio State. He’s from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker.
**Another cornerback is one to watch with the Tigers as well. Blake Woodby is a player who came into the visit very high on Auburn and nothing changed based on intel. It’s not out of the question Auburn could win his recruitment soon but he does have official visits lined up. Woodby is from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances.
**Offensive tackle Broderick Shull continues to be high on the Tigers after his trip to the Plains. “Auburn mainly,” Shull said about the school recruiting him the hardest. “But Nebraska is doing a lot, too.” Shull would help Auburn sign one of the nation’s top offensive line classes. He comes from Bixby (Okla.) High School.
**Overall, Auburn’s recruiting weekend went extremely well. The Tigers are placing their best foot forward with each of the prospects that came to the Plains. Do not be surprised if the Tigers sign several of the prospects.
**Looking around the state, one could argue that Auburn is doing a better job with in-state recruiting than it has during any point in recent memory. This weekend is the first of four weekends of AU bringing in top prospects like Offord from inside the Yellowhammer State. Look for several more elite recruits to take official visits to Auburn like Zion Grady from Enterprise (Ala.) High School.
**Switching to the Auburn camp scene, next weekend will be a chance for several top 2026 prospects to come and compete. Of note, one of the players Auburn will see next weekend is Vodney Cleveland, a 6-foot-3 and 305-pound defensive tackle with offers from across the SEC and beyond. He comes from Prattville (Ala.) High School.