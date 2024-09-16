Hugh Freeze Says Auburn’s Young Players ‘Just Love Playing for Auburn’
Since accepting the Auburn Tigers head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has stressed the importance of building the program through recruiting.
Freeze and the Tigers are already beginning to see the benefits of those efforts during his first full recruiting classes’ freshman season.
Auburn has multiple young players contributing in key positions so far this season including at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary.
“Running game wise, I thought (Bradyn) Joiner did really well,” Freeze said. “It was good to see a young kid. Here’s the thing, I really, really and I know the media and everybody wants everything now, but I’ve told you the way I’m going to build this program along with our staff and the most enjoyable thing about that to me is kids like that (Joiner). And Cam Coleman. And Malik Blocton. And (Jamonta) Waller.
“They don’t even know anything about this entitlement syndrome yet and anything. They just love playing for Auburn. And that is the culture we want to build and win with.”
Another freshman Auburn is leaning on this season is wide receiver Malcolm Simmons. Freeze believes in Simmons’ talent and understanding of the game.
"Understanding what to do on every single call that we have in the call book for that week,” Freeze said. “And that's been the biggest struggle, and I'm not beating him up at all because I love this kid. Love him. I love everything about him. He's a hundred miles an hour at everything he does with a smile on his face, but then everything he does … might be a corner route when it wasn't even close to what we were supposed to be doing, and he's getting better, timing-wise.
“He deserves to be on the field some, so I do think it's time - I did say that before I came down - it's time for us to have a package, and let's quit trying to "All right, well, we're worried if you put him in here" and "All right, great, I'll find another box on call sheet that just says Malcolm." And he can do that. We feel good about these right now, and just grow with him because he's good enough to be on the field."
Freeze is planning on getting Simmons more involved in special teams.
“I think we have to get Malcolm Simmons some touches,” Freeze said. “Is he ready to handle that? Not too much seems too big for him because he, again, is another one of those kids you just love being around. He came into my office this morning just to sit down and talk. He’s just a kid.
“None of the moments seem too big for him because he’s grown up just playing ball in the yard. That’s the kind of way he approaches practice every day and the games. It’s fun to see that. It wouldn’t shock me if he’s pretty natural back there. He’s probably our second-best punter on the team, too.”
Kaleb Harris is a freshman safety that Freeze was not even sure about offering a scholarship. However, Harris managed to impress Freeze once it was all said and done.
“Unbelievable, how about that story?,” Freeze said. “We weren’t even going to offer him (Harris), but then I went to watch him practice and he kind of reminds me of Mike Hilton when I wasn’t going to offer him either, and now he is the highest-paid nickel in the NFL. I went and watched him practice and I said, ‘Whoa, this guy is the alpha dog on the team.’ He is the most physical guy we have in the secondary right now.”
Freeze wants to build Auburn with young talent and is well on his way to doing so.