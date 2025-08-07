Hugh Freeze Updates Progress of Auburn Tigers Starting QB Jackson Arnold
It’s no secret that one of the most prominent struggles for the Auburn Tigers has been quarterback performance over the past few years.
As Hugh Freeze enters year three on the Plains, strong play under center looks to be essential for the Tigers to finally start winning games.
Auburn brought in a slew of talented transfer portal additions over the offseason, including wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., left tackle Xavier Chaplin, and running back Durell Robinson, but none is more important than former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Freeze praised Arnold in Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, expressing satisfaction with his performance and smart playmaking thus far in fall camp.
“I’m really pleased with his decision-making. I think the ball is coming out quick,” Freeze said to the media. “I think he’s using his legs when he doesn’t feel comfortable with what he sees and creating – again, everything is not team periods – but he’s creating explosive plays when he does move out of the pocket. He’s thrown really well on the run. So, to this point, I’m really pleased with where he’s at.”
Freeze also elaborated on his daily meetings with each position group, where he makes his way around to every room and “talks about the bad stuff,” explaining what it can improve upon and mistakes to clean up.
He says after his meeting with Arnold and the quarterback coaches about minor flaws Freeze had observed, the junior is already showing signs of growth, revealing Arnold’s ability to absorb constructive criticism and immediately apply it to his performance on the field.
“He’s a little greedy in the RPO game a bit, but I think we can get that corrected pretty simply,” Freeze said. “I don’t think he did that today after yesterday’s meeting. I don’t remember seeing one that he tried to force and make something happen.”
This should be a promising sign for Auburn fans, who are searching for light at the end of the tunnel after some may be scarred by Auburn’s recent lackluster quarterback play.
As many have noted since he arrived at Auburn, Arnold owns a few well-documented missteps during his time in Norman. Sooners head coach Brent Venables went as far as to say Arnold “had no chance” at Oklahoma.
Although his supporting cast at Oklahoma wasn’t exactly helpful – one of the weakest offensive lines in college football and an injury-ridden wide receiving corps – Arnold made notable mistakes that caused some to question his capability to overcome those despite a fresh start and new offensive scheme.
Many Sooner fans point to his slow decision-making, committing an excessive number of turnovers, and an overall lack of confidence. Freeze’s comments, both yesterday and over the summer, could instill a sense of belief that Arnold is beginning to turn the corner and unleash his former five-star potential.
Auburn doesn’t need Arnold to be a Heisman Trophy finalist by the end of the season or to throw for 4,500 yards in his inaugural year as a Tiger. It needs Arnold to be a solid quarterback who makes smart decisions and doesn’t try to “force it.”
The Tigers have enough elite talent around him – a veteran offensive line and wide receiver room that are loaded with NFL prospects – to where he won’t feel pressure to make a highlight play or spectacular throw every drive.
Just get the ball into the hands of Auburn’s playmakers, and everything will work out just fine.
It’s not unreasonable to claim that Auburn’s success in 2025, and maybe even Freeze’s future as head coach, rests solely on the shoulders of Arnold.
Freeze has “his guy,” now it’s time for the Tigers to show improvement on the field. If Arnold can play sound football, limit turnovers, and play within himself, Auburn should be an extremely dangerous squad this season.