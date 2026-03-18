Spring practice is in full swing for the Auburn Tigers, and key players are already feeling the difference in the new regime. This offseason, Hugh Freeze was fired due to a lack of production with a star-studded roster, leading to former USF head coach Alex Golesh taking the helm, and he has a much different approach than Freeze did.

On Tuesday, star Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins explained to the media exactly what the difference was between Golesh and Freeze.

“Last year, we shouldn’t have to feel like we can just walk in here and just– you’ve got to come do your job every day and prove yourself,” Atkins said. “Nobody’s job is safe, so that’s the biggest thing [Golesh] emphasized in the first practice. We’re gonna make sure we compete every day.”

In Hugh Freeze’s short tenure with the Tigers, he never had a shortage of talent. Top players like Deuce Knight and Cam Coleman flocked to his program, but Atkins’ assessment of those practices seems to be that there was not enough competition, leading to the disastrous results that Tiger fans have become accustomed to.

“It’s different,” Atkins said. “Obviously, y’all can tell– the music when y’all first got in here. It’s different. There’s more structure and leadership. It’s not where they’re asking– they’re demanding greatness. They demand it where you’re gonna show up and do your job every day, and that’s the type of stuff we need as a team.”

Atkins is now on his third coach in as many years, as he began his career as a recruited freshman at a Brian Kelly-led LSU. After seeing minimal playing time with the Bayou Bengals, Atkins transferred to Auburn, where he found his groove under defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

Atkins was an All-SEC First Teamer in 2025, as well as a Chuck Bednarik Semifinalist, among many other awards. He started all 12 Auburn games as a linebacker, accumulating 60 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and a crucial interception against Oklahoma.

Now, Atkins will enter his third season of college, this time under the reign of Alex Golesh, with whom Atkins is clearly already impressed.

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