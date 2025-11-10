Keldric Faulk Moves on to Next Round for Lott Trophy
AUBURN, Ala.— Auburn Tigers Junior defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Monday.
A team captain, Faulk has started all 10 games for Auburn in 2025. He has posted 26 tackles, 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks while facing constant attention as a focal point in the Tigers’ defensive attack.
The Highland Home native has been equally as impressive off the field where his work with youth and his charitable efforts in his hometown have made a major impact in his community.
Faulk is an All-American and All-SEC honoree that has totaled more than 100 tackles in his career in 35 games played with 30 starts.
The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal is the only major defensive college football award that considers character. Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, college football’s top defensive player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.
IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.
Finalists will be announced Nov. 20. The annual winner will be announced in December and is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation.
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation also made charitable donations to Project Transition, an initiative led by Marcellus Wiley to provide leadership training to at-risk youth.