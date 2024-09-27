Key Oklahoma Sooners Players to Watch Against Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers look to get back in the win column when they take on No. 21 Oklahoma. Both schools eye their first conference wins of the season this Saturday. Auburn aims to bounce back from a 24-14 loss to Arkansas to start conference play.
Oklahoma comes into this matchup following a 25-15 loss to No. 6 Tennessee at home last week. This will be their first SEC road game as a member of the conference.
Let's look at who are the key Oklahoma players that the Tigers need to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense:
Michael Hawkins Jr., QB
The true freshman will have to make his first collegiate start in the tough environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Hawkins took over for Jackson Arnold during the loss to Tennessee. He went 11-of-18 for 132 yards and one touchdown. His performance against the Volunteers gave head coach Brent Venables the confidence to start him against Auburn.
As a prospect, Hawks was ranked the 35th-best quarterback of his class.
Defense:
R Mason Thomas, Defensive Lineman
Oklahoma’s defensive line has been one the team’s strengths to start the season. R Mason Thomas has been a key player in that success.
So far this season, Thomas has 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Auburn needs to keep Thomas out of the backfield to increase its chances of coming out on top.
Kani Walker, Defensive Back
The Sooners’ secondary has been inconsistent early on this season. However, Kani Walker provides the unit with a boost when he’s on the field.
The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior has recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.
Walker can play multiple positions in the secondary, another aspect of his game that makes him difficult to play against.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. ABC and ESPN+ will carry the television broadcast.