Predicting Auburn Tigers Offensive Depth Chart
The spring portal is a blessing for players but a headache for coaches. Players can hop in the portal, find a better situation, whether it's more money, playtime or both. Meanwhile, coaches really keep their eyes and ears open.
Out of seemingly nowhere, a backup on your team can leave to become a starter somewhere else. Or, that backup can become a better paid reserve elsewhere. With that said, AL.com writer Peter Rauterkus takes aim at predicting what the Auburn Tigers look like on offense.
Quarterbacks
Jackson Arnold
Deuce Knight
Ashton Daniels
This should go without saying. Head coach Hugh Freeze can’t afford to develop a freshman. He needs to win right away. Barring an injury or a collapse from Arnold, Freeze and Auburn’s 2025 fate rest in Arnold’s hands.
Running Backs
Damari Alston
Jeremiah Cobb OR Durell Robinson
Alvin Henderson
Both Alston and Cobb know the offense like the back of their hands. However, neither project starter vibes due to their style of play. However Robinson, the Connecticut transfer, will factor more in the passing game and should capture the backup spot.
Henderson, the four-star freshman, isn't the biggest back (5'9", 194). Yet, he possesses the truest big-play potential of any back on the roster. Blessed with the ability to house any carry, envision Henderson gaining the corner on jet sweeps.
Receivers
Cam Coleman
Eric Singleton
Malcolm Simmons-slot
Singleton is scheduled to fill the role of the departed KeAndre Lambert-Smith. This trio will face competition from Perry Thompson. Thompson was part of that talented '24 recruiting class and should emerge in four-wide receiver sets giving Auburn one of, if not the best wideout groups in all of FBS.
Offensive Line
LT Xavier Chaplin
LG Dillon Wade
C Connor Lew
RG Jeremiah Wright
RT Izavion Miller
80% of this makes sense. Chaplin will play on Sundays, and Lew is the unquestioned leader of this team. However, if you look at the right tackle spot and see Miller, I wouldn’t bet against transfer Mason Murphy winning that job in fall camp.
Offensively, Auburn presents itself as a unit that will definitely make a bowl game and shock a few SEC opponents to their best season in nearly a decade.