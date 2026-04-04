Standouts from Auburn Tigers' 1st Spring Scrimmage Under Alex Golesh

The Auburn Tigers were in action under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium for their first scrimmage under new head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh was pleased to put the Tigers in a competitive atmosphere while simulating game action for so many new faces.

"We finished up with the scrimmage last night, got about 120 plays in total," Golesh said at his presser this week. "It was great to be in the stadium. It was great to be under the lights. It was a good crowd of high school coaches, recruits, player families. I think it was incredible for our kids, especially the guys who have not been here.

"It’s one thing to be out on a practice field in a controlled environment, and it’s another when you’re in the stadium under the lights and the coaches are off on the sidelines, and you’re playing real football. There was a seven-day practice build-up to playing real ball and we tried to create situations and tried to create drill work that replicate situations, but there’s nothing like lining up and playing football.

"The more football you play, the better you’ll be, and it was really good."

Golesh was asked about some of the standouts, whether they be a position group or an individual, and he honed in on the defensive backs who are bringing back experience in Rayshawn Pleasant, Champ Anthony, Kaleb Harris, and Sylvester Smith, as well as key backups.

“I thought the secondary was really physical yesterday, which has been a huge point of emphasis,” Golesh said. “This offense challenges you on the perimeter, makes you be really, really good in your fits. Makes you be really good in terms of block destruction on the perimeter.

“I thought the secondary, both the corners and the safeties, played really, really physical. I thought some big-time plays in the run game coming downhill, some really good on the perimeter. And I thought from really sticky on 3rd down, I thought the secondary did a good job.”

Golesh’s transition to Auburn will be made easier if veterans step up as leaders, and that seems to be happening on offense.

“I thought Byrum (Brown) did some really, really good things. I thought the running backs, this is twice now in a week we got to tackle, but Jeremiah Cobb did some really nice things. He's settling in and playing confident football right now,” Golesh said.

Injuries in the spring open the door for depth chart players to show what they can do. Tight end is one of those places where we’ll see plenty of new faces.

“I think at, at tight end, we're beat up a little bit, but (UNC transfer) Jake Johnson, it was really his first extended minutes. It was really good to see him play physical. (Howard transfer) Xavier Newsom did some really good things for a young kid that I don't know.

“I don't know if we really expected just a ton coming in early, but he's been forced into playing a bunch of reps. He did some really good things.”

The offensive line is getting an overhaul, and standout Conner Lew is leaving big shoes to fill at center. USF transfer Cole Best is stepping right in.

“Up front, Cole Best, I thought played, and he's been really consistent, running the show. It's on him to get us right, and I thought he did a really, really solid job.”

The continuity of Brown and Best coming in from USF should help ease the transition for Auburn, as they have 10 new starters on offense. But in this new age of college football, the players may be new to Auburn, but they're familiar with the scheme and coaches right away.

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