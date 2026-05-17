Alex Golesh Details Auburn Football’s ‘Blue Collar’ Identity for 2026 Season

As Alex Golesh steps into his new role as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, there have been several questions about how the team will look under his rule, especially with the influx of transfers that came with his hiring.

In an interview with 680 The Fan, a local radio station in Atlanta, Golesh talked in-depth about exactly how his experience is aiding him in the development of his new team, as well as the identity the team is working to promote.

“This is my sixth time going through a year one, whether it's been as an assistant, as a coordinator, and my second time as a head coach,” he said. “That's the part that you're trying to build as fast as you possibly can. I think identity is truly what people can see, and we spent a lot of time talking through it, identifying it, teaching it, showing it.”

To have such conviction in teaching, talking about, identifying and showing identity, though, a program’s coach first has to be fully bought in to what he is selling his players. Golesh, unsurprisingly, is fully bought into the Tigers and his philosophy for the program.

“I think when you take a job, it's important that it fits you, it's gotta, it's got to match who you are,” he said. “And I can tell you, six months in, this Auburn job fits me. And I thought that taking it, I think six months in, it's, I've proven it to myself that it fits me, this blue-collar approach to what football looks like, to what it is, to what Auburn football was built on.”

But what exactly is this identity that Golesh has gone on so much about? In that same interview, Golesh gave Tiger fans a little peek into what he has been pushing his players to believe throughout spring practice.

“To me, it's a physically and mentally tough football team. You know, you're not affected by the result of a play. You're affected by the energy your teammates bring. And so this physically and mentally tough piece is huge. The ability to lead, the ability to follow, I think, is absolutely huge. But a focused group, a connected group. It goes back to being a process-driven group, just a group that worries about day-to-day work, day-to-day connection, day-to-day building trust.”

The Tigers are certainly in uncharted territory with Golesh, who has not brought in nearly the flashy headline players like Harsin and Freeze were able to. However, if Golesh can truly whip these players into shape, forming a true brotherhood based on the principles he shared, the Tigers may just have what it takes to be a difficult team to get past for any SEC program in 2026.

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