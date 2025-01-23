Top 2026 Recruits with Auburn Tigers Football on Their Radar
The Auburn Tigers look to continue their run on the recruiting trail. It’s looking promising early with some top talent keeping Auburn on their radar.
Two top offensive weapons on the 2026 recruiting trail named the Tigers as finalists for their commitments this week. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys had Auburn in his final 12 and four-star running back Derrek Cooper had them in his final 10 schools.
Keys is the top wide receiver of the 2026 class and the No. 4 player in the country. Cooper is the No. 28 player in the country. He’s ranked as the No. 4 “athlete” in the country as opposed to being ranked as a running back.
Auburn is going to need to make a push to land them though. Keys is currently projected to commit to Tennessee and is listed as favoring Texas A&M and rival Alabama as well. Cooper has no commitment projections yet on 247 Sports, but he’s warm on rival Georgia and Miami.
Three-star offensive lineman Edward Baker spoke of his high expectations for the Tigers after being offered on Wednesday.
"Oh yeah, they're for sure a contender,” he told 247 Sports. “They're definitely going to be top-five, maybe top-three.
Baker plans to visit Auburn in the Springs. According to 247 Sports, he’s the No. 34 player at his position and a top-10 player from Maryland. Baker currently has no commitment projections on 247 Sports.
Auburn also has a shot to repeat its recruiting stronghold in-state. They’re currently favored to land the top two players from Alabama: wide receiver Cederian Morgan and edge Anthony Jones.
Morgan is a top-10 player in the country and the No. 2 wide receiver behind Keys. Jones is the No. 4 edge in the country and the No. 24 player overall.
Auburn’s offensive side of the ball desperately needs pieces for incoming transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. He already has the blue-chip wide receiver Cam Coleman, but adding a guy like Morgan into the mix gives them a chance to start coming out on top in close SEC bouts.