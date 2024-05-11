Top Auburn Defensive Line Prospect Is A Special Talent
For Auburn to become a consistent SEC title contender, it must land the best defensive line prospects.
A great place for the Tigers to improve would be at Manchester (Ga.) High School. It is just an hour and 20 minutes from the Auburn campus. That’s where one of the nation’s most versatile defensive line prospects goes to school, Justus Terry. His college football offer list provides prime insight into this young man’s skills.
Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Oregon are some of his Power 4 offers. The recruiting services also agree that Terry is a special prospect. The following rankings are in the order of national, position, and state.
Rivals
On3
247
ESPN
6, 1, and 2
10, 2, and 2
13, 2, and 3
7, 2, and 3
When a prospect’s “lowest” ranking is 13th nationally, it’s safe to say that talent abounds. After seeing Terry play in last night’s Manchester intrasquad scrimmage, and the fourth time scouting him overall, here’s why Terry is such a special talent.
First, it’s the natural strength this young man possesses. Every time he shakes a person’s hand, it’s memorable and perhaps a little painful (trust me on this). He has a death-grip despite not meaning any harm. Once Terry places his helmet on, it’s hard to define just how athletic the 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit is.
Playing defensive end or defensive tackle, Terry’s first-step explosiveness stands out. Think of how a 5-star running back hits the hole; that player is often around 200 pounds. Keep in mind, Terry is 270 pounds.
While being run away from all night, Terry’s speed was still eye-opening. He can chase down running backs from five or more yards behind. He’s relentless.
Even when double-teamed, Terry’s power will help to allow him to create space and once again give chase to the ball carrier. As one would expect, he possesses heavy hands and is an impressive striker.
Having seen Terry be an elusive pass rusher during Under Armour camps, last night’s performance became a first-hand chance to see how he navigates getting through the “trash” to find the ball carrier, i.e. seeking out the best route to bring down a running back.
He knew when to hit the gas and run at top speed or break down into a football stance to fend off a block. Terry is quite an instinctive player. He also keeps going even when the play appears to be out of reach. It’s hard to find a downside to his game.
Once at the college level, Terry could play strong-side defensive end or defensive tackle. It does not matter if it’s a three-man or four-man front, Terry’s physical skills will suit either just fine.
Terry is an elite college football prospect and one should expect him to be a Day 1 impact player.