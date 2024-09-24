Top-Ranked Offensive Lineman Recruit Predicted to Commit to Auburn Tigers
Even after a loss to Arkansas, the recruiting train is still rolling for the Auburn Tigers. On3’s Steve Wiltfong has predicted that 2025 offensive lineman recruit Nelson McGuire will commit to Auburn.
McGuire plays for Midlothian High School in Texas. McGuire visited Auburn over the weekend, just a few weeks after being offered by the program. He also plans to visit other SEC programs such as Ole Miss and Vanderbilt as well as another top program in Clemson.
He has visited a few SEC schools already, but it appears that one is standing out above the others.
According to On3, McGuire is the 14th-ranked offensive lineman and the 232nd-ranked player overall in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Recruiting Prediction Machine gives him a 56.8% chance to go to Auburn. The next most likely team is Texas Tech with a 38.4% chance. So, there is a decent chance he chooses to stay in state.
A lot of the top talent from Texas is currently committed to in-state schools, so it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
According to 247Sports Crystal Ball, all predictions have him committing to the Tigers.
Should he choose Auburn, McGuire would immediately become the program's highest-ranked offensive lineman of the 2025 class. Auburn currently has two offensive linemen commits: Tai Buster, A L Brown (Kannapolis, NC), and Jacobe Ward, Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA).
Both are top 100 players at their position but are ranked 68th and 86th respectively on 247 sports. McGuire would give them a top-20 player at the position.
He would be the third-best offensive recruit based on rankings behind wide receiver Derick Smith and offensive tackle Tavaris Dice.
The Auburn Tigers currently have the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2025 on 247 Sports.