Top USF Wide Receiver Set to Join Alex Golesh at Auburn

At this point, it’s starting to seem as if the Auburn Tigers will need to rename themselves the Auburn Bulls, given the number of former USF players who have followed Alex Golesh to the Plains. With that said, Golesh’s latest addition is a big one, though: Keshaun Singleton, Golesh’s former top wide receiver at USF.

BREAKING: Auburn has signed Keshaun Singleton, USF's top WR last year, @Auburn247 has learned



"I trust (Golesh). I believe in his process. I believe in everything that he's about to bring to this team."



MORE: https://t.co/yDbzJ3H1rt pic.twitter.com/T9PlXXtPvA — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) January 9, 2026

Singleton, who’ll be a senior in the upcoming season, led USF in just about every receiving stat in 2025. He led the team in receiving yards with 877, nearly 300 more receiving yards than Jeremiah Koger, another recent Auburn transfer and USF’s second-place receiver.

Additionally, Singleton led the Bulls in total receptions with 50, had a 66-yard touchdown, the longest receiving touchdown of the year for the Bulls all while tying with the aforementioned Koger in receiving touchdowns with eight.

Singleton will join an Auburn wide receiver room of almost entirely new faces, as he’s one of five receivers to transfer into Golesh’s program so far. The only surviving member of Auburn’s 2025 receiving core is Bryce Cain, who’ll surely welcome Singleton and company with open arms.

Golesh seems to believe heavily in his 2025 Bulls roster, as he’ll have his 2025 quarterback, Byrum Brown, throwing to a core almost entirely composed of 2025 Bulls receivers. Even the Tigers’ new backup quarterback, Locklan Hewlett, was a backup at USF.

As it stands, the Tigers have 14 new transfer acquisitions, 11 of which were Bulls in 2025. Golesh has also managed to snag transfers from Arkansas State, Howard and Michigan State. For now, the Tigers are still far into the negatives in terms of transfers in versus transfers out, but Golesh clearly has the program moving in the right direction with the Singleton pickup.

