Two Auburn Tigers Named All-SEC
Body: AUBURN, Ala. – Despite a disappointing 5-7 season, its fourth losing season in a row, the Auburn Tigers received some positive news at the end of the season.
Running back Jarquez Hunter has been voted First Team All-SEC and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was named Second Team All-SEC.
Hunter rushed for 1,201 yards, the first member of the Tigers to cross the 1,000-yard threshold since Tank Bigsby in 2021, and eight touchdowns off 187 carries. Additionally, he caught 21 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. Hunter’s most dominant performance of the 2024 season came in Auburn’s win over Kentucky in which he rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries.
Hunter finished his Auburn career with 3,371 rushing yards, placing him at No. 4 in program history according to Jeff Shearer of AuburnTigers.com.
Lambert-Smith played his final college season for Auburn in 2024 after spending the previous four seasons at Penn State. He made an impact during his short time with the Tigers, however, catching 50 passes for 981 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards while co-leading with Cam Coleman in receiving touchdowns.
Additionally, Lambert-Smith narrowly missed out on becoming the first member of the Tigers to have 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Ronny Daniels in 1999. Lambert-Smith’s top performance of the 2024 season came in Auburn’s loss to Arkansas when he caught five passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Lambert-Smith’s collegiate receiving totals come out to 176 receptions, 2,702 yards and 19 touchdowns throughout 60 games played and 49 games started during a career that spanned five seasons.
More SEC yearly honors are set to be awarded this week. The Coaches’ Individual Award winners will be announced on Wednesday and the Freshman All-SEC Team is set to be announced on Thursday.