What We Learned Auburn vs. Arkansas, QB Change Sparks First Tigers SEC Win
The Auburn Tigers did something on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., that has eluded them for much of the Hugh Freeze tenor: overcome adversity in order to get an elusive win.
Auburn fell behind 21-10 before ultimately winning 33-24. Here's what we learned in Auburn's win over Arkansas.
The Auburn Tigers Find a Way
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lamented the fact that his team has been close to getting over the hump. For 3-plus quarters, it looked like the Arkansas Razorbacks would be the team to get their first SEC win.
Freeze finally made the right call at quarterback, his kicker came through when called upon, and the defense solved the redzone problems with a pick-six. With some momentum, Auburn’s defense took over in the fourth quarter with back-to-back-to-back-to-back forced turnovers.
Arkansas lost close games to both Tennessee and Texas A&M and looked like a dangerous opponent. The win is Auburn’s first of the season in the SEC and evens the Tigers’ record at 4-4. With four games left, an eight-win season isn’t out of the question for the Tigers, but they’ll need to vanquish either Freeze tormentor Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt or Alabama, as well as winning a bowl game.
Jackson Arnold’s Time at Auburn Is Over
Freeze staked the Auburn season on former Oklahoma Sooners transfer Jackson Arnold. That gamble failed spectacularly.
It’s no surprise that Freeze had Arnold running option plays to start the game. Throughout the season, when Arnold has been asked to execute the dropback passing game, he’s been poor.
If his first read isn’t open, his eyes immediately go to the oncoming pass rush. He attempts to scramble out of trouble, but he can’t outrun SEC defenses. Sure, he’d only thrown one interception coming into the game, but he’d been sacked more than any other quarterback in the FBS.
His telegraphed throw to the sideline as the first half came to an end took a game that at worst should have been 14-13 to 21-10 Arkansas. The pick 6 that was returned 90 yards was the first pass of Auburn’s drive after seven-straight running plays got them into the red zone.
Arnold was benched after the interception. His replacement, Ashton Daniels, was effective running the ball and wasn’t afraid to give his receivers a chance downfield, including a 48-yard completion to Alex Singleton. Arnold left the game with 73 yards passing on 12 attempts.
Daniels needed just five passes to get to 69 yards. He did well enough to earn the starting job next week against Kentucky.
Auburn Continues to Start Fast
Hugh Freeze elected to open the game with a pair of quarterback option plays that didn’t fool Arkansas. A penalty set up a 3rd and 2, and the running game was stopped short of the first down marker. Freeze went for it and gave the Tigers’ offense a boost of momentum after a first-down run from Jeremiah Cobb.
Freeze was conservative on the play call, but aggressive with the 4th and 1 scenario on Auburn’s half of the field.
After predominantly running the ball to start the drive, Arnold liked what he saw in a one-on-one matchup to Cam Coleman. The sideline official reached for his flag for pass interference in the end zone before realizing Coleman made a one-handed catch for the touchdown.
After taking a 10-o lead, Auburn allowed 21 straight points, including another poor finish to the first half.
Cam Coleman is Special
Coleman is a special talent. That’s never really been in question. Moments after a spectacular one-handed catch in which he was interfered with, he suffered a high-ankle sprain.
The Tigers were 0-4 in the SEC, and a clearly hobbled Coleman worked to get back onto the field in the second half. They say you can’t measure a player’s heart, but you can sure tell if he has one or not.
Cam Coleman has talent and guts.
Freshman Center Ready for the Moment
In an age of holdbacks, double holdbacks, junior college exemptions, and legions of college football players eligible to rent a car, center Kail Ellis is the throwback. Just 17 years old, Ellis is seven years younger than some of the players he’ll take the field against this season.
Forced into action with the injury to All-American Conner Lew, Ellis stepped in to fill big shoes admirably. Only time will tell how his story plays out across his college career, but he’s already proven the moment wasn’t too big for him with a standout performance in his first start.
McPherson is Getting Healthy
The Tigers’ kicking game has been a struggle, to say the least, for the last season and a half. Alex McPherson, who was in a battle for his life in the Summer of 2024, finally looks healthy and was perfect 6 of 6 on field goals and made his only PAT attempt in poor conditions in Arkansas.
Freeze was able to confidently call for a field goal on 4th and 5 from the Razorbacks’ 30-yard line, after previously having to either go for it, or miss a field goal. A healthy Alex McPherson changes the way Auburn can manage a game on offense.
Jeremiah Cobb Takes Over
Damari Alston was dismissed from the team last week, and Jeremiah Cobb took over as the starting running back. He took advantage of his opportunity with a career-high effort of 153 yards on 28 carries.
Finally
Freeze may be on thin ice (no pun intended), but he still has a chance to salvage the season and his job on the Plains. Eight wins should get it done. Changing quarterbacks is a step in the right direction.
But will it be too little too late? We’ll find out over the course of the next month.