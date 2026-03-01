No. 5 Auburn Tigers Get Even with Nebraska Cornhuskers as Freshman Shines

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 5 Auburn responded from last night’s series-opening loss with a 15-4 run-rule win against Nebraska in front of the largest non-conference regular season crowd in program history Saturday at Plainsman Park.

MERCY! 😤



Tigers respond big time in game two! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/LIxKT6Qwne — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) February 28, 2026

After the Cornhuskers cut an eight-run lead to four with a pair of two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, the Tigers answered with a combined seven runs on five extra-base hits in the fifth and seventh innings.

“We had the same competitive spirit today that we had last night,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “We didn’t bust through until we got those last seven runs. We used two pitchers today. Maybe that gives us a fighting chance tomorrow, and we get off our feet a little sooner. We were ready in the first inning to evaluate the strike zone well today. We need to be there again tomorrow.”

Following Chris Rembert’s RBI double to left center in the bottom of the seventh, Mason McCraine ended the game early with a two-run home run off the batter’s eye in center field.

“It was great. I was just trying to do everything I can to get Chris (Rembert) across the plate,” Mason McCraine said of his game-ending blast. “Having an up-the-middle approach, trying to return energy back to the middle of the field is what I was thinking about. I was trying to win coming off last night.”

Along with a pair of two-RBI singles earlier in the game, the freshman ended the contest with a season-high four hits and six RBI.

“He put the barrel on the ball today,” Thompson said of the lanky freshman slugger. “We’re allowing the players to help us find the best team we need to win a ballgame today. He absolutely gave us a chance and was the right guy to put in the lineup today.”

Nebraska (5-4) had trimmed its early eight-run deficit to four with a pair of two-run home runs off starter Jackson Sanders, but Christian Chatterton (1-0) entered in relief of his fellow sophomore hurler and held the Cornhuskers scoreless with four strikeouts in the final 2.2 innings pitched.

“Last night was a tough loss, but we came back to the field like it never happened,” Chatterton said. “We responded really well. It will be a huge confidence builder.”

Auburn (8-2) got off to a fast start with four runs in the first inning. Ethin Bingaman drew a bases-loaded walk to start the scoring, and Rembert drove in another on a ground ball to third. McCraine capped off the four runs with a two-RBI single to left.

The freshman right fielder came back around for the second time in as many innings and ripped another two-RBI single, this time through the right side, to cap off the second straight four-run frame.

Sanders held Nebraska scoreless with five strikeouts in the first three innings, but the Cornhuskers began to battle back with the aforementioned home runs.

Leading 8-4, Auburn’s offense started to come to life in the bottom of the fifth. Chase Fralick hit a RBI double to left center before Eric Guevara and Bub Terrell launched back-to-back home runs for the Tigers’ third four-run inning of the game.

With Chatterton retiring seven straight on the mound, Auburn ended the game early on Rembert’s RBI double, his third RBI of the game, and McCraine’s two-run homer.

McCraine’s four hits highlighted an offensive effort that included six extra-base hits – three doubles and three home runs. Guevara and Bristol Carter joined McCraine with multiple hits in the contest.

The rubber match between the Tigers and Cornhuskers is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park.