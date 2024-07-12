Payton Thorne's Biggest Mistakes Look Easily Fixable
As mentioned in many places, Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne holds the key to a successful season on The Plains for the offense. In reviewing throws from 2023, you can see why Hugh Freeze trusts the former Michigan State transfer.
On the other hand, you can see why skepticism arises when any discussion of how his 2024 will transpire. Film exists of both side of the story. Yet, with positive and negative plays seemingly at a balance point, what can we earn from the 2023 season about Payton Thorne. How can he build upon the plusses while minimizing the nagging negatives?
Hyperfocus
Granted, approaching the game with focus and attention remains a vital part of any winning football culture. At the same time, laser focus on one particular area will eventually hurt an offense. For example, Thorne would occasionally lock on a receiver from snap to whistle, failing to scan through his progressions in a timely manner.
In the Georgia game, he looked at the outside left to the point that the defense easily sacked him. Within every quarterback, an internal clock exists within their heads. This helps with knowing when the pass rush arrives and when the first defender puts his hands on Thorne. Yes, Georgia presents a formidable problem defensively.
However, if Thorne played St. Rosalita's School for Carpentry and Baking, the result would not change. The clock just needs to tick a bit faster in the SEC. Trust what you see quickly and make a decision. Taking unnecessary damage does not help the team. Thorne, as experienced as any SEC quarterback, can easily fix this and execute better.
Get Out of Trouble
While the Georgia game did highlight a few of Thorne's weaknesses, it did showcase a strength. For a quarterback to gash an elite defense for ninety-two rushing yards on twelve carries speaks to the potential.
The 10/19 passing for 82 yards and an interception in the same game speaks for the other side of the argument.
Now, in fairness, Thorne did run for 785 yards in 2023. Meanwhile, how he gained those yards stood out. By aggressive selling the fact that he looked to keep the ball confused Georgia early. The 61-yard scamper highlights what needs to be a larger part of the offense. Now, that the team looks fully in Thorne's control for 2024, expect more.
Technically Speaking
In his favor, Thorne possesses a solid frame and good arm talent. In contrast, those positives wash away with mechanical struggles. Imagine a quarterback like a pitcher. The mechanics must look the same during each throw.
A quarterback is no different. Thorne will occasionally attempt to force the ball down field without a solid base, causing a flutter. With his athletic ability and the way, the coaching staff preaches technique, every throw needs to look similar from a throwing perspective. Flutter or late throws because of technical issues cause turnovers. Luckily, this problem looks fixable.
The Immediate Future
No rational person expects Payton Thorne to play perfectly. Errors happen in every part of life. Although that remains true, the ability to correct the easily fixable resides solely within the player. Thorne, heading towards the sunset of his collegiate career, can power through technical flaws, improve them, converting the flaws into strengths. If he can accomplish that, Auburn can shock people.