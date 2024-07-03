Freeze Remains Confident in Thorne as Starting Quarterback
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze stood behind his quarterback, Payton Thorne at his latest press conference on Tuesday.
“I’m really confident. I believe in him. I believe in his leadership,” Freeze said. “I meet with him every single week right now, and he has a knowledge of the game that is as good as I’ve been around for a quarterback.”
Freeze said we should expect a different Thorne this season after the quarterback struggled to the 64th ranked QBR nationally last year. Auburn has made the moves to build pieces around the quarterback.
“I think he’s going to be more comfortable now,” he said. “The pieces around the quarterback have to play very well, and I think we’ve improved that...”
When speaking of the improvements, it depends on the position for which freshmen are ready, but that doesn’t impact his confidence in Thorne.
“Now, how well can those freshmen play at certain positions? I don’t know," admitted Freeze. "I’ve seen it go really, really well, and I’ve seen some have to have time to develop, but I’m optimistic and believe in Payton for sure, and excited.”
In 2023, Thorne threw for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. Thorne showed some mobility rushing 515 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and scoring three touchdowns. He had career highs in every rushing category.
While Auburn lost wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson to UCF in the portal, Thorne will get some much-needed help at the wideout position with incoming freshmen five-start Cam Coleman and four-star Perry Thompson. Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather will also be returning in 2024.
Status of Other QB Options
Freeze also included updates on how the quarterbacks sitting behind Thorne have been performing. He liked how redshirt freshmen Holden Geriner and Hank Brown were developing. The same goes for true freshman Walker White, but Freeze felt he needed more time.
“I thought Hank had a heck of a spring too as did Holden. Walker, I think, has a ceiling that’s really, really high. It’s just he’s really, really young and we got to see him develop.”