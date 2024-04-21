Auburn is in the race for a former SEC commitment
One of the keys to Auburn’s 2025 class would be finding pure defensive tackles; players that already possess the size to play along the defensive line’s interior. A possible candidate recently decommitted from Mississippi State, per On3 writer Chad Simmons.
He wrote on X, “DL Jeramiah McCleod has decommitted from Mississippi State. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and USC are schools to watch and here is the latest.”
McCleod is a 6-foot-4 and 285-pound defensive tackle from Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County. Ranked as a 4-star by Rivals and ESPN and a 3-star by On3 and 247, McCleod’s offer list is certainly impressive.
Beyond Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Miami, Louisville, LSU, and Colorado are some of the offers for McCleod.
The team that’s trending with him would be Florida, and McCleod is set to take an official visit to Gainesville on June 7. Let’s see if Auburn gets an official visit with McCleod. That’s the next step.
Also of note is 2026 Auburn commitment Kail Ellis winning the offensive lineman award at the Rivals Atlanta camp.
He’s from Cass (Ga.) High School and considered to be one of the nation’s best interior offensive line prospects. He will most likely play center for the Tigers once he arrives on the Plains.