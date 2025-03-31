2027 Quarterback Recruit Visits the Plains for Second Time
Quarterback recruit Champ Smith visited the Auburn Tigers for the second time this past Tuesday. Smith is a three-star quarterback who plays for Spanish River in Boca Raton, Fla.
He is in the 2027 recruiting class and has offers from four different SEC schools other than Auburn. Those schools are the Arkansas Razorbacks, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Smith has 3,865 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns, going 252-for-410 on completions so far in his two seasons so far as quarterback for Spanish River, according to Max Preps. Not to mention the fact that Smith still has two seasons in high school to get better. More offers are likely to come, too.
Smith has a great relationship with Tigers quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, who offered Smith.
"I just liked how what he told me, what he's like, how the offense is, just kind of how it translated and how it was exactly what he said it was," Smith said. "It wasn't anything different, just kind of the dynamic and how much they're able to spread the ball around, but also have an efficient run game. I thought it was just great, great practice."
The three-star quarterback was naturally focusing on the quarterbacks and how they played in practice. With Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight now as the standouts for the top two quarterback positions, Smith could be the next quarterback in line to take over once Knight graduates.
Smith thinks he is going to be back as well, despite already making two trips.
"I love it here," Smith said. "It's an easy trip, and I'm able to hit other places. So yeah, definitely going to be back."
More From Auburn Tigers on SI