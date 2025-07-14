4-Star WR Sets Commitment Date, Names Auburn as Finalist

BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Jase Mathews is down to Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, & Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals



The No. 2 WR in the ‘26 Class will announce his Commitment on August 8th



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/ObaqAx7TeC pic.twitter.com/VFv0iUTDhD