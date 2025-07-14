4-Star WR Sets Commitment Date, Names Auburn as Finalist
Following an underwhelming start to the summer on the recruiting trail, the Auburn Tigers look to begin flipping the script with various top targets set to commit soon.
Elite four-star wide receiver Jase Matthews will announce his decision on Aug. 8, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on X. Matthews narrowed down his list to four schools a few weeks ago, which include Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 wideout and No. 17 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. He’s listed as the No. 2 prospect from the state of Mississippi, only trailing the class’s No. 1 wide receiver Tristen Keys.
Matthews hauled in 68 passes for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season, per 247Sports’ player profile. The Magnolia State native also plays basketball and is on the track and field team for Green County High School, where he ran a 23.70 in the 200m and long jumped 20-6 as a sophomore, per MileSplit.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Patagna describes Matthews as a “dynamic slot receiver who wins with outstanding short-area quickness and route creativity” and praises his easy-moving flexibility and elite athleticism. Patagna also categorizes the four-star as a “quicker than fast playmaker” and projects him to be an impactful starter for any Power Four program.
Matthews took his official visit to Auburn on June 6, the same day as many Auburn misses like Oregon offensive lineman commit Immanuel Iheanacho and Alabama defensive line pledge Nolan Wilson. However, he seemed impressed with the Tigers following his short time on the Plains.
"It was great," Mathews said, per Rivals’ Auburn recruiting insider Caleb Jones. "I had an amazing time here with the staff… They took very good care of us, me and my family."
However, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels currently look to be leading for Matthews as he enters the homestretch of his recruitment. The blue-chip route-runner took his Ole Miss official visit on May 30, marking his sixth all-time visit (official and unofficial) in Oxford, according to On3’s visit center.
Auburn is Matthews’ second-most visited school with four.
Hugh Freeze and company will need to make a push sooner rather than later, as Rivals has the Rebels at 60.8 percent – a clear favorite by over 20 percent – in their Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Tigers, of course, trail Ole Miss with a 33.5 percent chance to land Matthews.
Aug. 1, a date Freeze and athletic director John Cohen have been pointing to for weeks, is the first day prospective high school athletes can receive an official offer on paper. Matthews is set to commit on Aug. 8, one week after the Tigers are able to extend a written offer, which could be something to keep an eye on during the final seven days of his recruitment.
Auburn sits at No. 78 in the latest 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, meaning Matthews is a much-needed boost to the Tigers’ 2026 class. If the four-star were to commit, he would be Auburn’s highest-rated 2026 pledge, according to On3.