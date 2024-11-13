Another Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Will Play for Auburn
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class included Cam Coleman. He’s started for the Tigers as a true freshman and the wide receiver room improved with him in the lineup. More wide receiver talent has committed to coming to the Plains from the 2025 recruiting class.
The Tigers flipped former Alabama commitment Derick Smith on July 29. That was during Big Cat Weekend, the annual recruiting bonanza. Landing Smith was a huge pickup for Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff because it knocked off Bama, and Smith’s all-around skills will give him a chance to make an early impact as a wide receiver for Auburn.
His skills were evident on both sides of the football though. Smith has been one of Alabama’s best prep football players at Selma (Ala.) Southside. While Smith’s senior statistics were unavailable, MaxPreps had Smith’s junior receiving numbers as 46 receptions, 1,487 yards, 32.3 yards per catch, and 14 touchdowns. He was more than a receiving threat.
As a runner, Smith tallied 65 carries, 1,036 yards, 15.9 yards per attempt, and 9 touchdowns. The all-around playmaker was a threat to score each time he had the football. He was also a defensive stalwart.
Playing safety and often blitzing off the edge, Smith’s junior statistics included 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. His combined production helped define why Smith’s recruiting ranking has been so high.
Rated the No. 46 player and No. 6 athlete in the country by ESPN, Smith could have played safety or wide receiver for the Tigers. He decided to catch passes instead of defending them. Watching his senior HUDL film made it even easier to grasp Smith’s ranking.
The 6 foot 1 inch and 175-pound Smith was tremendous on both sides of the football. Perhaps his best skill stemmed from his instincts. Smith found the football no matter from his safety position like he knew what play was coming. It was the same as a receiver and wildcat quarterback.
He weaved through traffic like opposing players were moving in slow motion. Smith’s burst through a hole also helped create chunk-yardage plays and touchdowns. He’s also comfortable with key elements of catching the football and being a receiver.
His highlights showcased coming back toward the football to help his quarterback, catching the ball away from his body, and quickly turning into a willing runner who relished running through contact after securing the football. One more trait was evident.
His speed stood out. Smith ran away from defenders like it was effortless. The ability to separate from defenders was great for the prep level and will help him play against top SEC athletes for the Tigers.
Combining Smith’s production, football savviness, and natural physical talent, Auburn gained another wide receiver recruit capable of making an immediate impact next season.