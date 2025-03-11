Another High-Profile Tigers 2026 Commit Visits The Plains
This past week, the Auburn Tigers hosted one of their top recruits from the 2026 class in four-star Edge Hezekiah Harris. Harris is from Huntsville, Ala. and plays his football at Jemison. While the defensive end/linebacker spent just a few days in Auburn, the visit was a good one according to Harris. Harris verbally committed to the Tigers eight months ago and has been stuck on them ever since.
With the Tigers' hire of defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni, affectionately called “Coach Roc” by his players, Bellantoni has been working on the relationship with Harris since his hiring. Bellantoni was brought on to the Tigers as staff as former defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge became the defensive coordinator at East Carolina.
"It was great, just building my relationship with Coach Roc," Harris said."He's a great coach, experienced, he's really experienced," Harris said of Bellantoni. "Nothing but good things to say about him."
Harris visited just this past week and plans to return again for Big Cat Weekend on April 5. After that, Harris has an official visit planned with the Tigers scheduled for May 30. It is the first of three major ones as the Tigers hope to keep him committed.
The other teams that are vying for a chance to get Harris include the Florida Gators who have a visit scheduled on June 6 and the Tennessee Volunteers who have a visit scheduled with Harris on June 20th. The other two in the top five are Alabama and Arkansas, but there are no visits scheduled with those two teams. In total, Harris has 26 offers. However, both of his predictions, per 247Sports, have him remaining at Auburn.
Harris still has one more year of football to go in high school and won’t be signing just yet. However, when he does, expect to make an immediate difference for the Tigers on the defense.