Auburn a School to Watch for Four-Star Edge Rusher

The Auburn Tigers have, in recent years, boasted some of the best edge rushers in the country, and one 2027 prospect may be the next name on that list. On Wednesday, four-star edge rusher Adriel Rojas announced he has narrowed down his recruitment to just seven schools, and Auburn made that list.

Also represented on Rojas’ list were Alabama, Duke, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Florida and Georgia, so competition will be stiff for the highly-sought-after prospect.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Rojas, a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, hails from North Forsyth, Georgia, and is the 22nd-ranked edge rusher in the 2027 class as well as the 25th-best player in his home state. He is also a multi-sport athlete, participating in track and field as a discus and shot put thrower.

Top-level defensive line play is quite a familiar aspect of Auburn’s play, and the Tigers even sent top-level edge rusher Keldric Faulk to the NFL Draft after a stellar junior campaign in 2025. He is now predicted to land somewhere in the first round, with many mock drafts listing him as a top-10 pick.

Even beyond Faulk, the Tigers have seemingly been dominant in the defensive trenches regardless of coaching or situations, as big names like Derrick Brown, Nick Fairley, Dee Ford and Quentin Groves have spanned Tiger history as far back as 2004, and Alex Golesh seems to want to continue that trend.

One massive selling point for Rojas could be the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin. Durkin’s defense was so good in 2025 that, despite the Tigers’ offensive struggles, Durkin’s defense was one of just three defenses to allow 24 points or fewer in all but two games. The other two defenses on that list matched up in the National Championship game.

If Rojas does decide to commit to Auburn, he will be joining top-level defensive lineman Donivan Moore in the Tigers’ 2027 defensive line class. Moore is the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the state of Alabama, so landing the combination of Rojas and Moore could be the 1-2 punch the Tigers need to preserve the future of their defensive dominance.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI