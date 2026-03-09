Why Auburn is “High Up” For a Top-Five Tight End Recruit

Tight end play has haunted the Auburn Tigers ever since the departure of Philip Lutzenkirchen in 2011, and Alex Golesh seems determined not to allow that issue to persist throughout his tenure. Recently, the Tigers offered Jevyn Severson, who is currently rated as the No. 2 tight end in the 2028 class.

Severson, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is a four-star tight end from Madrid, Iowa, where he is currently rated as the best player in the state. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Severson recently to discuss his offer as well as his interest in the Tigers.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think about Auburn is success and how I can get there,” he said. “Auburn is high up with all the schools in the bunch based on how their program has been throughout the years… makes me excited to be around and see the new staff in action.”

Severson is planning to visit, he told me, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“I am planning on visiting this year,” he said. “Really depends on when I can come down because of sports and family…it would be spring, summer or this upcoming fall!”

Though Severson is focused on his recruitment at this time, he told me that he is also looking even beyond college.

“I’m looking for a family program and a place that will make me better as a man, and of course, make it pro,” he said. “What I have noticed when talking to [Auburn] is that they are ready to compete and try and win no matter the cost.”

For a player who is so highly rated, inspiration and play style make up a massive part of Severson’s appeal to coaches.

“One thing that I want people to know about my game is my grittiness,” he said. “I really model my game after Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] on how he moves block and is in the pass game as a true YTE myself.”

For an Auburn 2028 class that is currently void of any commitments, Severson could be a massive acquisition if the Tigers are able to land him. The Tigers famously struggle immensely with tight end play, even before Alex Golesh took the helm, but Severson could be the reason that narrative dies.