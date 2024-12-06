Auburn on Alert as Birmingham Native OT to Transfer From Oregon
With the transfer portal set to open soon, college football players across the country are announcing their intentions to enter.
The Auburn Tigers have already seen eight of its players state their intentions to find another school to play for. they’ll be looking to replace them as well as add depth to positions on the roster that need it.
A major option hitting the portal is native to Alabama. JacQawn McRoy is a 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle from Birmingham. McRoy announced his decision to transfer from Oregon after one season with the program.
McRoy, who attended Clay-Chalkville High School (Ala.) in Pinson, Ala, was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. McRoy was the No. 95 player nationally and the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.
McRoy did not appear in a single game for the Ducks this season. With highly-rated offensive tackles such as Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, there was not much room for the Ducks’ younger players at the position to break through.
One area Auburn will be looking to improve through the portal is its offensive line. The Tigers have already had one offensive lineman, E.J. Harris, announce that they would be transferring.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and the company signed four high school prospects at the position on Early National Signing Day, but adding talent to the room is a route the Tigers want to explore as well.
McRoy could help teach Auburn’s incoming offensive linemen Tai Buster, Kail Ellis, Broderick Shull and Jacobe Ward.
