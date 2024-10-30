Auburn Defensive Line Commitment Has 'Elite' Potential
One of Auburn’s biggest 2025 recruiting priorities is adding more length and athleticism to the defensive line.
The 27-man recruiting class has five talented defensive linemen, all with their own talents. One of them could possess the best combination of attributes of any edge defender in America. He has elite potential.
A 5-star by 247 Sports, Jared Smith’s 6-foot-6 and 235-pound frame stands out when a person sees him live; even before he places his hand in the dirt. On the hoof, Smith’s frame stands out in a crowd. He wears a size 18 shoe and has very long arms. In short, he’s what college football coaches covet to play on the edge.
Seeing Smith at this past spring’s Atlanta Under Armour Camp, his talent cannot be denied. Despite his long legs, his first-step burst helps to quickly disengage from offensive tackles during one-on-one pass-rushing situations; Smith’s lateral quickness is the prime reason why.
That’s common for many smaller defensive ends, most of which are shorter than Smith. To be able to move like Smith does at his height is rare. That’s probably why Smith’s college offer list became extensive long ago. Auburn won the long recruiting battle on Aug. 3. Seeing Smith’s senior film adds to why he should be considered one of the nation’s best recruits.
Smith’s quickness continues to improve. He closes the space between himself and the blocker faster than this spring. Combining speed and quickness with Smith’s footwork enables him to penetrate into the backfield even more often.
Whether a two-hand swipe, a one-arm stab, a speed rush, or another maneuver, Smith’s pass rush-move repertoire shows increased knowledge and prowess. He keeps offensive tackles off-balance with how he attacks. He’s also adept at making plays even when double-teamed.
The term getting skinny in football often means turning sideways and finding a way to manipulate one’s way through two offensive linemen. Smith’s ability to quickly turn and get low to help power past a double-team block is impressive. There’s still another mainstay that Smith utilizes well quite often.
Length. His arms enable him to reach a running back or quarterback further away than the majority of other defensive linemen around the country. It’s an attribute that cannot be taught and Smith consistently takes advantage.
Once inside Auburn’s strength and conditioning program, Smith’s natural attributes and technique will be accentuated. It’s going to be interesting to watch how many different ways he can create havoc during a college football game.
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class needs top defensive line recruits and Smith checks the boxes to help the Tigers during the next four years. This young man’s upside is elite.