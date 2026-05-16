Auburn Earning Early Advantage For 2029 Defensive Prospect



Though the Auburn Tigers have yet to see a kickoff under new head coach Alex Golesh, he and his staff are already looking into the distant future. Earlier this month, the Tigers offered DJ Dockery, a high-potential edge rusher in the 2029 class.

Though Dockery has yet to receive a star classification, he has already been quite highly sought-after by several top schools, including some in the SEC. Tennessee, South Carolina and now Auburn represent the SEC schools on the rising sophomore’s list, and more are surely to come for the Washington DC native.

After he received his Auburn offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Dockery to talk all things Auburn.

“When I got my offer, it was a great conversation with Coach Coleman in my coach's office. He was great, and I really enjoyed talking to him,” he said. “[Auburn] is an amazing program. It seems like a program that has great fans and competes at a high level.”

It is still quite early in Dockery’s recruitment, so he did not comment on his current recruiting board. However, he does want to visit Auburn at some point throughout his recruitment.

“I would love to have the opportunity to visit Auburn,” he said. “I'm trying to figure out a date when I can go.”

Auburn has already made quite the impression on the young defensive star, who said that the Tigers’ culture, an aspect that Golesh has heavily emphasized, is a standout factor to him.

“Auburn's strong culture, competitive environment, and how they present themselves overall as a program really stood out to me,” he said.”

Dockery, who will still be a high school underclassman when the Tigers finish their first season under Alex Golesh, already has an idea of what his ideal program fit is.

“I would describe [my] ideal college fit,” he said, “as a place where I can grow athletically, academically, and as a person.”

Though Golesh and company may not see the fruits of this recruiting labor for a few years, being one of the first programs to offer an athlete can make a massive difference throughout that athlete’s recruitment.

At this rate, though, Dockery may be one of the top defensive recruits in his class when it comes time for the 2029 class to be the focal point of recruiting, and it may make a difference that the Tigers liked Dockery “before it was cool,” as they say.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!