Auburn Making Strides for No. 1 Edge Rusher in New Jersey

The Auburn Tigers’ defense has been a hallmark of the DJ Durkin era, who has managed to put together some of the top defenses in the country in his few years at Auburn. New head coach Alex Golesh seems to want to ensure Durkin continues to have the pieces to do so, as on Tuesday, the Tigers offered the No. 1 edge rusher in New Jersey.

Andre Robinson, a 2028 prospect who hails from Camden High School in Camden, New Jersey, is currently rated as a three-star prospect who is the 31st-best edge rusher in the class, as well as the 14th-best in-class player from New Jersey.

After Robinson received his offer from the Tigers, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the top recruit to chat all things Auburn, including his interest in a potential future on the Plains.

“I love Auburn,” he said. “I love the coaching staff there, I love what they're building there, the culture. And I love, of course, they're in the SEC… [Getting an offer from Auburn] was truly a blessing.”

Robinson, who is still ‘young in his recruitment,’ as he put it, has not put together a list of his top programs quite yet, but he is still certainly looking to get to Auburn for a visit when he can.

“I don't have a date yet, but of course I want to get down there,” he said.

Robinson has played both tight end and defensive end, or edge rusher, in high school, but he is looking to hone in on the defensive side of things once he gets to college. However, despite his dominance, he does not consider himself a finished product by any means.

“I play hard,” he said. “I'm going to get after it. And I'm going to win some ball games… I still have more work to do. And I'm still going to keep grinding. Keep doing what I'm doing. Keep playing aggressive - keep staying humble and having humility.”

Robinson would be a great pickup for the Tigers’ 2028 class, which currently has yet to land its first commitment. Of course, once one player commits, many are sure to follow, and Robinson could be the catalyst of a big Auburn recruiting push.

However, the Tigers will have to steal him away from other top programs, including Florida, Michigan and Penn State, and it will be a fight to land a top dog in New Jersey.

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