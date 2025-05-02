Auburn Five-Star Target Close to Announcing Decision
The Auburn Tigers have made great strides in their recruitment of five-star defensive end Anthony “Tank” Jones since landing a prediction to receive a commitment from the elite prospect back in 2024.
Now, it appears that Jones is almost ready to announce his decision.
Jones has said that he hopes to make a decision on his commitment some time before the start of his senior season, which kicks off in August, according to AL.com's Ben Thomas. He hopes to have a date for that sometime this week on when he will be committing.
Jones has seven schools on his radar and will likely be making official visits to the schools, including Auburn. Alongside Auburn, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan and LSU all are expected to get official visits from the five-star edge rusher, according to Thomas.
However, according to 247Sports, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and LSU are his top four, all with “warm” designations with his only prediction being 247 Sports' Tom Loy's in favor of Auburn.
“I plan to take my officials in the spring and the summer and probably narrow it down after that,” Jones said.
As Jones heads into his final season, he will want to give himself all the opportunities he wants. With a few months remaining, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect is graded as the 16th-best overall recruitin the nation, the second-best edge and the second-best recruit from the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite.
“[My goals are to] finish my last year strong,” he said. “I want to win. That’s the most important thing to me. Be consistent with my stats, stay healthy and help my team win.”