Auburn Football Predicted to Land Four-Star Receiver

Things haven’t gone quite Alex Golesh’s way in his first few weeks as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, at least in the way of player retention. Despite significant losses at the wide receiver position, Golesh and his staff have been predicted to land a top wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Brady Marchese, a four-star Cartersville, Ga. native, has officially been predicted to commit to the Auburn Tigers as of Saturday. He’s the 20th-ranked wide receiver in the country and the 15th-best player in his home state of Georgia per 247 Sports’ composite recruit rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound senior was previously signed with Michigan, but he requested a release from his National Letter of Intent in the wake of the controversy surrounding former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

Jeffrey Lee, an On3 recruiting analyst, has officially logged a prediction for Marchese to commit to Auburn with a 60% confidence level.

“Should Marchese be granted a release, and there is no reason to believe he will not, Auburn likely will be a player in his recruitment – just as it was with Bear McWhorter,” Lee said. “McWhorter, in similar fashion to Marchese, signed with the Wolverines in the early period. He then requested and was granted a release and subsequently signed with Auburn. I think Marchese could be on the same path as McWhorter.”

He’s also previously been committed to Georgia, though he decommitted in favor of Michigan on Dec. 4.

Marchese put up an impressive 41 receptions for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior campaign with Cartersville, and could prove to be a valuable addition to an Auburn offense that already boasts top talent like Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton, Jr.

Auburn’s 35th-ranked recruiting class already boasts two receivers, namely three-stars DeShawn Spencer and Brian Williams, Jr., so Marchese would be the Tigers’ top-ranked receiver in the 2026 class if he chooses to sign with Golesh and company.

